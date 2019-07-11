Leadville locals and visitors kicked off the 4th of July with the Firecracker 5K. Over 200 people participated.
Ryan Guldan, of Grand Junction, won the race with a time of 17:59. Kylah Ricks, of Moab, was the first female to place with a time of 19:56.
Gary Mullins, Jace Peters and Kai Labbe were the first Leadvillians to cross the finish line.
The race results follow with Leadvillians in boldface.
