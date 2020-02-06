Mount Massive Mush I took place at Mount Massive Golf Course last weekend amidst sunny skies and warm weather.
Lynn Whipple won the four-mile dog sled with a best individual race time of 14:37. Jesse Miltier crossed the finish line first in the six-mile dog sled. Jeremiah Perry placed second in both races.
Laurie Brandt took the title for both the one-mile and four-mile dog skijor. Teresa Petterson won the six-mile dog skijor.
Brandt also won the four-mile bikjor with Teresa Petterson placing second.
Linda Fieth placed first in the one-mile cani-cross.
Lynn Whipple won the one-mile sportsman sled for adults while Carolyn Doss placed second. Among the kids, Ysabella Thorpe and Aydan Crookston placed first and second, respectively.
Mount Massive Mush II will take place on Feb. 22-23 at Mount Massive Golf Course.
