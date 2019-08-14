This past weekend proved extremely successful for the Leadville Trail 100 Legacy Foundation.
Multiple campaigns were in place to raise funds for the Leadville Race Series charity partner.
Now in its fifth year is the well-known Dream Chaser fundraiser, with Leadville local and 17-time finisher Ty Hall starting the LT100 MTB in last place — this year, behind 1,643 other riders. Athletes and supporters pledge money for every rider he passes on race day. Hall finished his 18th LT100 MTB in 8 hours, 29 minutes in 166th place, passing 1,477 other riders. All told, with pledges and donations the Dream Chaser raised over $100,000 for the LT100 Legacy Foundation.
Long-time supporter of the LT100 Legacy Foundation and owner of Realm.men, Doug McGhee, created a goal for six of his clients. The “2019 Leadville Challenge Initiative” consisted of individuals who showed their commitment to personal journeys of leadership and self-improvement by completing the rigorous Realm.Men curriculum. They then added the challenge of competing in the Leadville Trail 100 Mountain Bike Race, and using their race effort to raise money for the LT100 Legacy Foundation. At last count the total money raised was over $12,000.
And then there was Eric Grubman, formerly executive vice president of business operations for the NFL, who came to Leadville in 2018 in search of a buckle, only to finish the race in 12 hours and 59 minutes, failing to make the final time cut. He vowed he would be back to finish and claim the prized buckle. He knew an added challenge would help push him across that finish line, so he went out and got pledges from his network of friends, with them only having to pay up if he finished the race in under 12 hours. He crossed the 2019 finish line in 11 hours, 24 minutes and in doing so will trigger over $200,000 in pledges from those who supported his ride.
This effort will go a long way in supporting the Leadville Trail 100 Legacy Foundation’s goal of raising $5 million in 5 years.
The LT100 Legacy provides a $2,000 scholarship to every Lake County High School graduate looking to further their education, along with funding for textbooks and class fees for the Early College Program through CMC Leadville Campus. The Legacy Grants program provides funds for local programs and initiative working to build a better Leadville.
