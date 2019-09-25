Lake County’s cross-country teams participated in the Buena Vista Invitational on Tuesday, Sept. 17. The relatively flat course allowed for some season-best and even personal-best times.
Adele Horning, a freshman, fought hard through the last mile to finish second overall with a personal best time of 22 minutes, 21 seconds on the five-kilometer course. Adele’s time was the third-fastest time run by a Lady Panther since 2008. Dominika Piech ran 24 seconds faster than last year and placed 17th in 25:57. Morgan Holm finished 19th in 26:21. Senior Abby Holm turned in her fastest 5K time ever, completing the course in 27:43 and 24th place. Aurora Marruffo cut over 5 minutes off her 2018 time to run 29:29 and take 31st place. Hannah Holm placed 37th in 33:52.
The high-school ladies finished third as a team.
In the high-school mens’ race, Fabian Jimenez successfully held off the Salida pack and took third in 19:28. Matt Cairns ran a new personal best time of 19:44 on his way to ninth place. Four other Panthers earned medals for finishing in the top 15: Conner Lenhard (11th in 19:58), Aaron Fierro (12th in 20:09), Jace Peters (14th in 20:33) and Billy Jaramillo (15th in 20:43). James Garrison took 24th with his time of 21:33. Emmanuel Torres turned in a season-best time of 23:06 and placed 35th. Running much of the course together, Luis Castillo and Desmond Sandoval finished in 42nd and 43rd place, respectively, with times of 24:40 and 24:43. Jesus Hernandez placed 56th by running 31:54.
The men ended up second as a team, 14 points behind Salida but 33 points ahead of third-place Buena Vista.
In the middle-school boys’ three-kilometer race, Jake Cairns led the Panther team. He took fourth in 12:15. Jaren Peters and Josiah Horning also brought home medals by finishing seventh (in 12:24) and 11th (in 12:38), respectively. Despite having some rough races in BV in the past, Abel Gonzales ran an aggressive race, placing 20th in 12:54. Jaime Castillo (who was 37th in 13:35) and Max Fiedler (who was 44th in 13:47) also had strong performances. Rounding out the Lake County team were Dario Garcia (82nd in 15:24), Wesley Sandoval (94th in 15:58) and Jordyn Garcia (97th in 16:07).
As a team, the middle-school boys’ team also took second, behind Salida.
On the girls’ side, Keira King and Ella Bullock won medals, placing eighth (in 13:21) and 13th (in 13:43), respectively. Indigo Olsen and Clara Kirr crossed the line with the same time of 14:51, but Indigo was given 36th place, and Clara ended up 37th. The middle pack of Panthers consisted of Susie Bullock (79th in 17:37), Avery Milne (82nd in 17:43), Haileigh Sandoval (86th in 17:58) and Tal Sheleg (88th in 18:08). Faith Pongrekun finished 116th in the 125-girl field with a time of 22:07.
The middle-school girls’ team finished sixth out of 11 teams.
