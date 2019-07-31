Want to go camping but don’t have a tent? Want to try snow biking but don’t have a fat-tire bike? That’s what Get Outdoors Leadville! is here for!
The Get Outdoors Leadville! Community Gear Library is a resource for the whole Lake County community. By creating a system for sharing gear and outdoor recreation knowledge at low-to-no cost, we aim to reduce barriers to getting outdoors and recreating in Lake County, and help create a more active nature-connected community for all people, regardless of experience, background, or financial means.
The gear library can accommodate personal gear needs as well as outfitting larger group outings. The library is a membership-based resource, with annual individual memberships starting at $30, and annual household memberships starting at only $50! For more information, reach out to Jackie Radilla 719-293-5533.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.