A record number of racers participated in the tenth annual Colorado Cup Snowshoe Races at Colorado Mountain College on Saturday.
Leadville local Alex Willis broke the 10K course record with a time of 44:02. Jennifer Razee, of Edwards, was the first woman to place with a time of 1:03.
Local Smokey Burgess placed fourth. CMC cross-country teammates Chris Rohlf, Matt Will and Jack Setser placed seventh, ninth and tenth respectively. The event was a fundraiser for CMC’s cross-country team.
Simon Grannetia, of Boulder, won the 5K race with a time of 23:04. Sue Bardsley, of Gypsum, won the women’s division with a time of 42:25.
Leadville brothers Wesley and Marvin Sandoval placed first and second in the fat-tire individual time trial. Molly Murrow, of Colorado Springs, won the women’s division.
CMC coach Darren Brungardt said that the event was a good test run for the U.S. National Snowshoe Championships, which will take place at the Leadville campus in February.
