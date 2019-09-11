The Colorado High School Mountain Bike League headed to Leadville and the Lake County Trails for the second race of the 2019 season. Freshman boys started the day off with an 8:30 start. Leadville Racing’s Matt Cairns started strong and finished strong riding in the top five for the whole race, finishing fourth overall with a time of 58:23 for the two laps of 6.4 miles. Less than 30 seconds separated the top four.
The next race for Leadville Racing was the junior-varsity boys’ race. Captain Matt Koch continued to improve, moving up from his 20th place finish to 16th out of 180 starters. He finished three laps in a time of 1:34:13. Look for Matt to crack the top-ten at Snowmass.
Unfortunately the weather took a turn for the worse near the end of the JV boys’ race, with thunder, lightning, and rain forcing organizers to cancel the remaining girls’ races. That left JV standout Michaela Main, and up-and-coming sophomore Elona Greene having to wait until the next race to show their fitness.
The next race is in Snowmass on Sunday, Sept. 22. Hopefully by then the team will have a full complement of five riders and be able to make a great showing in the team competition.
