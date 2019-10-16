Leadville Racing, the local high-school mountain-bike team, will head off to the state meet this coming weekend. This past Friday was an opportunity to wish the team well and wrap up the regular season.
Bruce Kelly, who has coached the team for the past nine years, spoke of each cyclist individually, describing their seasons’ accomplishments, as well as some of the mishaps.
As a group, he said that “No one ever complained.”
Freshman Nina Schamberger was not present Friday evening, but she did compete in three races this season as a new member of the team, getting third place at Snowmass and then winning the race in Eagle.
Kelly said he was looking forward to working with Freshman Matt Cairns in future years. Cairns just started racing in May and competes in one of the largest fields of riders. He garnered four straight podium finishes this season.
Elona Greene had probably the best season of all the racers, Kelly said, improving with every race.
JV rider Michaela Main had some challenges this season, crashing during the first race at Nathrop and then having her Leadville race canceled due to weather. She finished 23rd at Snowmass and then rose to 17th place in Eagle.
Team Captain Matt Koch is the only senior on the team.
Kelly said he has known Koch since he was a fifth-grader.
“Matt was a challenge,” Kelly said, adding, “I say this with love.”
“He has become one of the best people I know ... a great human being, a great man,” Kelly said.
Koch will attend CMC next year, and Kelly looks forward to having his help with the team.
As the team members were recognized, they were each given a rose to present to their parents.
The state championships take place in Durango Oct.19 and 20.
