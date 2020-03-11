The Lake County Trails Coalition will host a community input session to aid in the creation of the Lake County Trails Master Plan next week. The session will take place at the 6th Street Gym from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday March 14. Anyone with thoughts on trails in Lake County is welcome.
The coalition believes that engaging as many voices from the community as possible is important for a positive outcome. The Lake County Trails Coalition hopes to maximize transparency and create a road map from which to make generational decisions about trails and recreation services in the community.
The coalition meets at 9 a.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Mountainworks. Our mission is to work with individuals, organizations, and our local community to support trails and outdoor recreation opportunities on public and private lands in Lake County. Email questions to lakecountytrailscoalition@gmail.com.
