Leadville Stage Race participants biked the Leadville Trail 100 MBT over the course of three days last weekend.
The first stretch of the race course covers 40 miles from the Lake County Rodeo Grounds to Twin Lakes. On day one, Aspen local John Gaston placed first, Littleton local Trapper Steinle second and Golden local Will Foley third.
The second day features a 20-mile climb and descent to and from Columbine Mine. Gaston placed first, Steinle second and North Carolina cyclist Reid Beloni third.
Day three mirrors day one, traversing 40 miles from Twin Lakes back to the Lake County Rodeo Grounds. Gaston placed first, Steinle second and Japanese national Yuki Ikeda third.
Overall for the three-day course, Gaston placed first with a time of six hours, eleven minutes and fifty-seven seconds. Steinle placed second and Ikeda third.
Nina Laughlin, of North Carolina, placed first for women with a time of 7:52:27. Tracy Paradise placed second and Mary Dannelley third.
Wesley Sandoval was the first Leadville finisher with a combined three-day time of 6:59:35. He was fifth overall. Additional Leadville finishers include: Ty Hall (7:15:20, tenth overall), Tim Schardein (8:15:03), Roxanne Hall (9:09:28, 10th woman), Bob Ketchell (9:28:04), Antonio Gonzalez (9:33:34), Frank Mencin (9:45:48), Alison Sandoval (10:07:08), Susan McCotter (10:12:18), and Chris Lloyd (10:50:55).
Leadville’s “Cycles of Life 1” finished on top of the team competition with a combined three-day time of 8:14:23, followed by “Cycles of Life 2” in 8:53:15 and “I am Second” in 9:15:55.
The Leadville Trail 100 MBT will take place on Aug. 10.
