The Lake County High School girls’ volleyball team placed third in the Frontier League Tournament last weekend. The Panthers also placed third in regular-season league play.
On Thursday, the Panthers hosted Jefferson High School and Middle Park High School in the first round of the Frontier League Tournament.
LCHS kicked off the doubleheader with a win over Jefferson. The Panthers won the first set 25-5, the second set 25-15 and the third set 27-25.
The Panthers then defeated Middle Park in a closer match. LCHS won the first set 26-24, lost the second set 22-25, won the third set 25-18, lost the fourth set 20-25 and won the fifth set 15-12.
LCHS continued tournament play in the Front Range on Saturday.
The Panthers started the day with a 3-1 loss to DSST: Montview High School. LCHS lost the first set 14-25, won the second set 25-20, lost the third set 24-26 and lost the fourth set 7-25.
“We should’ve had that game ... we played really well,” coach Sean Sprague told the Herald.
Later that afternoon, the Panthers were defeated by Platte Canyon High School in straight sets. LCHS lost the first set 21-25, the second set 12-25 and the third set 17-25.
Junior Kaytlin Sprague is currently leading the state’s 3A class in aces. She also has the most kills on the books for the Frontier League.
According to coach Sean Sprague, senior captains Bailey Sprague and Michaela Sanchez continue to lead the team.
“They really complement each other like M&Ms,” Sprague said. “When you don’t have one or the other you have a plain M&M.”
The Panthers were to play Basalt High School on Tuesday night, after Herald press time. On Saturday, LCHS will travel to the San Luis Valley to play Del Norte High School in their final regular season game.
