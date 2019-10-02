The Lake County High School volleyball team tallied a win and a loss last week.
On Tuesday, the Panthers travelled to the Front Range to play DSST: Montview High School, one of the top-ranked teams in the Frontier League.
LCHS lost the first set 25-18, the second set 25-21 and the third set 25-17.
On Saturday, the Panthers defeated DSST: Byers High School at home in straight sets.
LCHS won the first set 25-21, the second set 25-15 and the third set 25-20.
The Panthers played Bennett High School at home on Tuesday night, after Herald press time. On Saturday, LCHS will play Monte Vista and Center High School at home, just one of LCHS’ homecoming activities, at 11 a.m.
