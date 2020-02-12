Cloud City Wheelers rang in the 20th annual Tennessee Pass Night Jam at Tennessee Pass Nordic Center on Saturday with about 75 participants.
Leadville local Marvin Sandoval won the race with a time of 1:03:28. His brother Wesley Sandoval crossed the finish line two minutes later, earning second place.
Megan Raymond was the fastest woman with a time of 1:21:58. Chris Anderson was the fastest junior competitor with a time of 1:06:27, placing third overall.
Mineral Belt Mayhem is up next for Cloud City Wheelers’ mountain bike series race. The 13-mile loop around Leadville will take place on March 7 at 6 p.m.
