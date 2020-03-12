Sunday, March 8
Open Division
Place/Horse Rider Skier Time Penalty Time
1 Cash Jeff Dahl Jason Dahl 16.52 0.00 16.52
2 Coopers Kelley McComb Greg Dahl 17.17 0.00 17.17
3 Tank Savannah McCarthy Jason Dahl 17.21 0.00 17.21
4 Rocket Jeff Dahl Bruce Stott 17.39 0.00 17.39
5 Rocket Jeff Dahl Greg Dahl 17.55 0.00 17.55
6 Turbo TJ Simmons Jason Dahl 18.43 0.00 18.43
7 Tank Savannah McCarthy Bruce Stott 16.54 4.00 20.54
8 Turbo TJ Simmons Shaun Gerber 19.19 2.00 21.19
9 Cash Jeff Dahl Bruce Stott 16.72 6.00 22.72
10 Coopers Kelly McComb Shaun Gerber 16.85 6.00 22.85
Sport Division
Place/Horse Rider Skier Time Penalty Time
1 Monster Tim McCarthy Jason Decker 17.65 0.00 17.65
2 Flor Jorge Cazadillas Craig Kopasz 17.95 0.00 17.95
3 Pete Jed Moore Colin Wolfe 18.03 0.00 18.03
4 Classy Freddy Montes Chase Eger 18.89 0.00 18.89
5 Cage Richard Raymer Craig Kopasz 18.97 0.00 18.97
6 Chisolm Justin Adkisson Chris Pitcher 19.13 0.00 19.13
7 Classy Freddy Montes Jason Decker 19.13 0.00 19.13
8 Scout Skyler Ball Chase Eger 19.43 0.00 19.43
9 Cage Richard Raymer Hayden LaPointe 19.72 0.00 19.72
10 JR John Hyde Neal Neson 19.74 0.00 19.74
11 Scout Skyler Ball Mario Giarratano 19.97 0.00 19.97
12 Rage Carissa Dahl Rob Conaty 18.37 2.00 20.37
13 Yoyo Jed Moore Andy Kurtz 18.84 2.00 20.84
14 Baby Bunnie TJ Simmons Chris Pitcher 18.88 2.00 20.88
15 Aticus Bill Wells Kevin Wilder 17.41 4.00 21.14
16 Way Bay Herb Raley Duffy Counsell 19.62 2.00 21.62
17 Twister Will James Jerry Kissell 19.75 2.00 21.75
18 Penny Rosalyn Gillund Bryce Kuehl 21.82 0.00 21.82
19 Arie Nick Johnson Kevin Wilder 20.20 2.00 22.20
20 Snake Oil Dana Stiles Eric Deitemeyer 20.24 2.00 22.24
21 Tonto Ali Brigs Dan Pierce 22.42 0.00 22.42
22 Rage Carissa Dahl Josh Butson 18.73 4.00 22.73
23 Snake Oil Dana Stiles Eric Deitemeyer 19.31 4.00 23.31
24 Huie Paul Urista Chase Eger 23.36 0.00 23.36
25 JR John Hyde Neal Nelson 19.58 4.00 23.58
26 Chisolm Justin Adkinsson Duffy Counsell 19.79 4.00 23.79
27 Candy Tim McCarthy Jerry Kissell 20.01 4.00 24.01
28 Pete Jed Moore Nate Lewis 18.28 6.00 24.28
29 Ringo John Hyde Dan Pierce 18.91 6.00 24.91
30 Way Bay Herb Raley Will Faust 19.07 6.00 25.07
31 Snip Noah Gregory Josh Butson 19.25 6.00 25.25
32 Bandit Will James Rob Conaty 19.55 6.00 25.55
33 Tony Jorge Cazadillas Mario Giarratano 20.81 6.00 26.81
34 Tonto Ali Brigs Tessa Ganellen 21.14 6.00 27.14
35 Arie Nick Johnson Tessa Ganellen 21.34 6.00 27.34
36 Dolly Rosalyn Gillund Darin Andersen 27.72 0.00 27.72
37 Twister Will James Matt Eger 21.21 8.00 29.21
38 Dolly Rosalyn Gillund Andrew Mumaugh 29.26 0.00 29.26
39 Aticus Bill Wells Josh Morrison 17.54 12.00 29.54
40 Monster Tim McCarthy Cody Ehlenfeldt 18.52 14.00 32.52
