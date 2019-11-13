“I don’t think there’s ever been such a good season for volleyball,” Lake County High School girls’ volleyball coach Sean Sprague told the Herald. The Panthers concluded the season with their highest state ranking on record.
LCHS finished their season last weekend with two losses in the regional tournament.
On Saturday, the Panthers lost in straight sets to Lutheran High School, the top-ranked volleyball team in the state. LCHS lost the first set 18-25, the second set 9-25 and the third set 10-25.
“Lutheran is extremely tall and we were out-served in the second and third sets. We really struggled to get our offense going,” Sprague said. The coach complemented junior Morgan Wadsworth for her blocks and defense.
Directly after the Lutheran game, LCHS played Liberty Common High School. Though the Panthers won the first set, the team ended up loosing the match 3-1.
“We were just wiped out,” Sprague told the Herald.
“Our seniors are a great example of what it takes to win,” Sprague said. “From off-season practice, to lifting, to attitude, they showed the younger girls what it takes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.