The Lake County High School girls' basketball team started its season this past weekend with a two-day tournament held at Vail Christian High School.
On Friday, the girls played Cedaredge and lost 61 to 10. Although they lost, Coach Alberto Rodriguez said, “The girls never stopped playing.”
The team continued to persevere into Saturday when it played Vail Christian. Lake County lost 34 to 62.
Rodriguez is looking hopeful for the rest of the season. Because it is so early in the season, the girls are still getting to know each other and are learning how to work together as a team, he said.
The returning player with the most varsity experience is Kaytlin Sprague. According to Rodriguez, the team has experience, but with three weeks of practice, there is still some room for improvement.
“The big focus is not how we start, it’s how we finish” said Rodriguez. Working on defense is a major priority for the beginning of the season. The team is hoping to perform better this Friday.
There are 21 girls playing basketball this year, making it possible for Lake County to have a varsity, junior varsity, and C team. The first C team game is on Wednesday at Vail Mountain School. JV and varsity will be playing Vail Christian High School this Friday. There will be another tournament on Saturday, Dec. 14, at Center High School.
