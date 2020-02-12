The Lake County High School Nordic team competed in Aspen on Saturday, Feb. 8, at a regular season meet. The race was an individual-start skate over a hilly five-kilometer course at Aspen High.
With two feet of new snow, there was a chance that the snow would be soft and the racing slow. “Aspen did a great job of preparing the courses despite all of the new snow. There were a few soft spots, but overall the skiing was phenomenal,” reported coach Karl Remsen.
Jace Peters was Saturday’s fastest Panther and placed 22nd. Conner Lenhard was a few seconds behind him in 26th. Matt Koch had a solid skate race and was 38th on the day. Desmond Sandoval was 86th. The boys were seventh as a team.
Remsen remarked afterward that “Jace worked hard the whole race; this course rewards skiers who can stay motivated and grind it out.”
Adele Horning and Elona Greene led the girls team with ninth and 14th place finishes respectively. Michaela Main was 27th place. With a couple more solid finishes, Michaela is in position to place among the top five skimeisters in the state. Abby Holm was 42nd, Morgan Holm placed 51st, and Hannah Holm was 68th. As a team, the girls were fourth, only two points away from second.
“As a team, we weren’t focused on where we finished this week in terms of places,” Remsen said. “We wanted to have a good workout and work on some parts of our skating. Even though not everyone felt great, I love the effort I saw on course and feel confident our training will pay off in future races.”
The team will travel to Steamboat Springs this Saturday, Feb. 15, for the final event of the regular season, an individual-start classic race.
