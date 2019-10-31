Happy Halloween, from the Lake County Recreation Department.
Tiny Tumblers will be on Fridays, starting Nov. 15. Gymnastics equipment will be set up at the Sixth Street Gym, and youth just beginning walking to four years old are invited to drop in and play. An instructor will be on hand to facilitate some activities but there will also be free time. Parents must stay and play! The cost is $30/session or $6/drop in.
The Aquatic Center will have Junior Swim Club on Saturday mornings from 10 a.m. to noon. Work on stroke development, breath control, and get the practice and coaching you need to stay on top of your game! Whether you were in Junior Swim Club, or just want to work on becoming an awesome swimmer, this is your chance. This is a drop-in program where participants pay as they go. The fee is $8/resident and $10/non-resident.
It’s that time of year again for youth basketball registration. Boys and girls in kindergarten through fifth grade will have the opportunity to improve their skills in a fun, safe environment. Participants will practice once per week and have games on Friday evenings. Registration is now open, and games/practices will start in January and run through March. We are also looking for volunteer coaches, parent helpers, referees and score keepers. If you need more information, please call Karen Lewis at klewis@co.lake.co.us.
Open Gym has started and will be on Mondays and Wednesday, at the LCIS gym, from 6 to 9 p.m. The gym is available for basketball, running or walking, racquetball, and weightlifting. The cost is $2 per person; anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
Join us for an indoor session of pickleball on Wednesday evenings from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Sixth Street Gym! Pickleball is a popular sport among seniors, but is challenging enough for competitive athletes. It is played with a large paddle, whiffle ball, and low nets. The cost is $30/session or $6/ drop in. All equipment is provided.
Aqua Aerobics is on Friday mornings from 6 to 6:55 a.m. at the Aquatic Center. While this program takes place at the pool, swimming knowledge is not required. Participants will perform aerobic exercise in shallow water to build strength and cardiovascular fitness with less stress on joints and muscles.
Join us on Monday and Wednesday nights starting Nov. 6 at the Sixth Street Gym for Cardio Core aerobics. The instructor will provide a warm up, cardio, strength, endurance, core work, and a cool down. The cost is $6 for a drop in or punch cards are available.
Looking to earn some extra money? We are currently hiring for the following positions: lifeguard, youth basketball referees, adult basketball referees, and ice rink maintenance staff.
Winter registration for programs running December 2019 through February 2020 is now open. Register for any of our programs on https://apm.activecommunities.com/lakecountyrec/Home.
If you have questions about any of our programs or facilities, call 719-486-7484, -7486, -7494 or check out our website at www.lakecountyco.com/recreation.
