Ready to become a stronger, more confident, and even a competitive swimmer? The Aquatic Center will have Junior Swim Club on Saturday mornings from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. You will learn stroke development, breath control, and get the practice and coaching you need to stay on top of your game!
Whether you were in Junior Swim Club, or just want to work on becoming an awesome swimmer, this is your chance. You can drop in almost any Saturday, when it’s convenient for you and your family. The fee covers Coach Taylor Trelka’s instruction and allows swimmers to be in the pool during the Aquatic Center’s “closed” hours, so you can focus on your swimming.
This is a drop-in program where participants pay as they go. The fee is $8/resident and $10/non-resident.
There are still two spots in Swim Lessons for ages 3 and 4 starting Wednesday, Oct. 23. These introductory classes are for beginning swimmers and will teach safe water-entry and pre-swimming skills to get your child comfortable in the water while staying safe.
Parents are welcome to watch from the deck. Please bring children ready for their lesson with swimsuit and towel. Goggles are optional!
On Belay will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 29, for ages 6 and up at the Colorado Mountain College Gym. If your kids are interested in climbing for the first time, this is a great program to get them started. Pre-registration is required, as class space is limited.
Last chance to sign up for Introduction to Writing a Memoir. Learn how to get started in this 2-session class on Tuesday, Oct. 8 and Oct. 15 taught by writer and teacher Vicki Lindner.
Lindner’s unique writing exercises and discussion will help you explore old memories to help portray important characters (including yourself), shape your story, and create riveting scenes instead of summaries. Let Lindner help you focus on those events and chapters of your life which may have helped shaped you, and that others may find more compelling than you ever realized. Whether writing for cathartic release, or to immortalize an important part of your life, this class will get you started. You don’t have to be a celebrity to have lived a fascinating life!
To register for any of our programs visit https://apm.activecommunities.com/lakecountyrec/Home.
If you have questions about any of our programs or facilities, please call 719-486-7484, -7486, -7494 or check out our website at www.lakecountyco.com/recreation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.