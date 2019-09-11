Lake County High School boys’ soccer team lost two close games last week.
On Wednesday, the Panthers played Pinnacle High School at home.
Pinnacle scored one goal in the first half and again in the second half. Later in the second half, Panther senior Aaron Fierro dribbled the ball from half-field to outside the 18-yard box and attempted to cross the ball to another Panthers player. The ball hit a Pinnacle player and went in. The Panthers lost the game 2-1.
“Aaron stayed positive and kept trying to score,” coach Erik Rodriguez told the Herald.
On Saturday, LCHS lost to Delta High School at home. After a scoreless start to the game, Delta scored in the second half to win 1-0.
“Delta was a very strong team and I believe this was one of our best games so far even though we lost,” Rodriguez said. “It’s hard to pick a Panther standout from the Delta game but Victor Aguiano played great.”
LCHS played Jefferson High School on Wednesday and will face KIPP Denver Collegiate High School on Saturday at 11 a.m.
