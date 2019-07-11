More than 1,000 racers participated in the Silver Rush 50 Run and 50 Mountain Bike events this past weekend. Runners ascended from 10,200 to 12,000 feet while mountain bikers climbed and descended almost 8,000 feet. The course was re-routed from the traditional course due to snow.
On Saturday, Colorado Springs local Carlos Ruibal broke the Silver Rush 50 Run course record by over 10 minutes. Ruibal had finished second in the race in 2018.
Jim Rebenack, of Littleton, finished second and Phil Reutlinger, of Englewood, placed third.
Allison Baca, of Page, Arizona, won the women’s title. Blake Wageman, of Conifer, placed second and Annie Hughes, of Buena Vista, placed third.
On Sunday, Cristhian Ravelo, of Avon, claimed the Silver Rush 50 mountain-bike title with a time of 3:34:26. Jules Goguely followed shortly after with Bryson Perry coming in third. Both travelled to Leadville from Utah.
Hayley Lytle, of Denver, broke the female record for the course with a time of 4:24:45. Rachel Beck crossed the finish line 12 minutes later followed by Erin Weber.
This year also saw the inclusion of a 15.5-mile run and kid’s duathlon on Saturday and a 15.5-mile mountain-bike event on Sunday.
Results of all the races follow with Leadvillians listed in boldface.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.