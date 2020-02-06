According to coach Jeff Spencer, Lake County’s middle-school Nordic season is off to a great start.
On Jan. 11, the team competed in their first classic race of the season at Spring Gulch in Carbondale.
The girls team, led by Rose Horning, Ella Bullock and Indigo Olsen, took first place. The boys team, led by Josiah Horning, also competed well.
This past Saturday, the team competed in a skate race on their home turf, Tennessee Pass Nordic Center. Ella Bullock, Katie Sena, and Brynna Lenhard led the girls team to another first-place finish. The boys team also took first place, led by Josiah Horning, Jaren Peters, and Jake Cairns.
The team’s next race is a skate race in Aspen on Feb. 8th.
