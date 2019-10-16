Despite a date change and snow for the Frontier League Cross-Country Championship, Lake County successfully defended its three 2018 League Titles.
A shooting in the parking lot of Sheridan High School, the meet location, caused a two-day delay, pushing the race to Friday, Oct. 11.
On Thursday, Oct. 10th, Denver was blanketed with snow, and much of that covering remained on the grassy and shaded parts of the course on Friday, making several sections slippery and treacherous.
Last year, when the championships were contested in Leadville, Lake County won 3 of the 4 divisions: high-school boys’, middle-school boys’ and middle-school girls’. The teams arrived at Sheridan ready to continue their dominance.
The high-school men were first out of the blocks. Six of the Panther harriers earned All-Conference honors. Conner Lenhard, Fabian Jimenez and Jace Peters achieved First Team All-Conference awards by finishing second, third and fourth, respectively, with times of 18 minutes 29 seconds, 18:35 and 18:50 on the five-kilometer route. Matt Cairns and Aaron Fierro were named to the Second All-Conference Team, placing eighth and ninth, in 19:30 and 19:35. James Garrison was awarded Honorable Mention All-Conference after placing 11th with a personal best time of 19:45. Emmanuel Torres dropped 25 seconds off his previous best time to reach 21:02 and 20th place. After running through the course together, Desmond Sandoval edged out Luis Castillo and took 32nd place. Castillo was 33rd. Both runners accomplished new personal records (PRs) of 23:19. Jesus Hernandez cut almost 1-1/2 minutes off his previous PR and finished 53rd in 28:31.
The Panther men are League Champions again, scoring about half of the second-place team’s points. (In cross country, the team with the least amount of points wins.)
One-half of Lake County’s high-school women were unable to participate in the League meet because of conflicts with the schedule change, so the Lady Panthers did not score as a team. But the three ladies that did compete all left with All-Conference honors. The team was led by Adele Horning, who cut 1:23 off her PR and placed second in 20:58. Dominika Piech made the Second All-Conference Team, coming in eighth in 23:46. Honorable Mention All-Conference honors went to Morgan Holm, who finished 13th in 25:54.
Because of poor middle-school turnout, the boys and girls ran together in the same race but were scored separately.
Rose Horning charged ahead of all the girls and boys, destroying the two-mile course in 12:55. Keira King and Ella Bullock were the next two girls in, finishing in second and third place, respectively, with 14:12.15 and 14:12.75.
Indigo Olsen and Clara Kirr finished with the same time, 15:00. Indigo was awarded fifth place and Clara was sixth. Brynna Lenhard and Amara Olsen took seventh and eighth, respectively, with times of 16:04 and 16:05. Continuing the paired finishes, Aimee Lenhard and Susie Bullock placed 11th and 12th with the same time of 17:31, and Avery Milne and Violet Hill ran 17:56 and 17:57, taking 13th and 14th places. Tal Sheleg was 16th in 18:07, Sarah Gutierrez placed 17th in 18:35, and Faith Pongrekun ran 24:13 for 19th place.
The girls easily took first out of the three middle-school teams that participated.
The middle-school boys also defended their league title without much challenge.
Jake Cairns and Jaren Peters led the way for the team, taking second and third, respectively, in 13:07 and 13:18. Abel Gonzales and Josiah Horning came in fifth and sixth with times of 13:37 and 13:43. Barrett Poupore was ninth in 14:07. Close behind, Jaime Castillo took 11th in 14:17. Jordyn Garcia finished 15th in 15:01. Wesley Sandoval ran 15:33 for 16th place, and Max Fiedler earned 17th place with his time of 15:42.
