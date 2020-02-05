The 22nd annual Ice Fishing Derby hosted by the Leadville Rod and Gun Club will take place Feb. 8 and 9 at Twin Lakes’ Dexter Point Boat Ramp.
The entry fee is $40. Cash prizes for first, second and third places will be awarded based on weight for each fish caught in four categories: mackinaw, brown trout, rainbow trout and cutthroat trout. Though participants can enter several categories, only one cash prize is given per entrant.
No entry fee is required for youngsters under the age of 12, who can compete for first, second and third place trophies. If youngsters want to compete for cash prizes, they must pay the entry fee.
Weigh-in hours are from 7 a.m. Saturday until noon Sunday. Participants are allowed to fish through the night.
The raffle for prizes will begin at at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday at Dexter Point. This year, a 30-06 Thompson/Center Compass rifle with scope will be raffled off. Each contestant will be eligible to win an ice shanty, power ice auger and fish finder camera. Bucket prizes will be awarded throughout the derby.
All federal, state and county fishing rules apply to those participating. A current Colorado fishing license must be shown to claim a prize except for youth under 16.
For information, call Angelina Salazar, 719-293-0567 or Danny Gurule, 719-293-5057.
