The Pedal Power Winter Race Series commenced last weekend with the Tennessee Pass Kickoff Classic.
Racers snowshoed five miles of powder-covered trails at Tennessee Pass Nordic Center after 24 hours of snow.
Smokey Burgess, of Leadville, finished first among the men with a time of one hour, sixteen minutes, forty seconds. Joseph Mutter crossed the finish line three seconds later.
Pavan Krueger placed first among the women with a time of 1:18:35.
