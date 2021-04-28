St. Vincent Health announced last week that it will merge with Rocky Mountain Family Practice on June 1. St. Vincent Health’s (SVH) new hospital facility is set to open the following month in mid-July.
The merger decision was reached during an executive session at a hospital board meeting last month. The board of directors gave SVH CEO Brett Antczak permission to negotiate the merger beforehand.
There was no public mention of the deal prior to last month’s board meeting, although conversations about the merger began in November, Antczak told the Herald.
About a dozen Rocky Mountain Family Practice (RMFP) employees will soon become employees of St. Vincent Health as part of the deal.
Dr. Lisa Zwerdlinger, who started RMFP in 2004, will continue in her role as chief medical officer for the hospital. The doctor said the merger will allow her to focus on patient care rather than on the management of her business. Zwerdlinger added that she is committed to another four years in Leadville.
The current RMFP building on U.S. 24 will soon become St. Vincent’s primary care clinic. The facility will be called St. Vincent Family Health Center.
The current St. Vincent Medical Clinic facility, which is located on the hospital’s campus, will be used for administrative facilities and rehabilitative therapy. A plan to determine other uses for the facility is also underway. Lake County Public Health Agency and Lake County Build a Generation will continue to operate from the building.
SVH is currently negotiating a five-year agreement to lease the RMFP building and its equipment for around two dollars per square foot. The hospital will have an option to buy the building in five years’ time.
Zwerdlinger told the Herald that she is “gifting” her practice to SVH, meaning she is not charging the hospital for the “operational value” of RMFP. Zwerdlinger added that RMFP is in good financial standing and has seen a 70 percent growth in patient volume since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“It has always been my vision to have excellent health care in a unified setting,” said Zwerdlinger. “Care will continue seamlessly. We are just simplifying the way folks access health care.”
Zwerdlinger said that she has wanted to merge health care facilities for about six years now. The doctor first approached SVH in 2016 about a merger but was unable to broker a deal until Antczak took over the CEO role.
Zwerdlinger added that the opening of a new hospital made for appropriate timing to merge facilities.
“This is an intentional step to promote alignment of resources and increase availability of medical services,” said Antczak. “It’s a new day for health care in Lake County with our new hospital, and this merger means more integrated services for the community.”
St. Vincent’s new facility will allow the hospital to offer medical services that are not currently provided in Lake County, like general and orthopedic surgery. The hospital also plans to hire about 15 new employees in addition to those from RMFP, including incoming physician assistant Jason Wright, who begins May 31.
The hospital is currently budgeted to cost over $23 million. When the project first began in 2016, Centura Health and SVH officials estimated that the building would cost about $12 million.
Antczak said the project is over budget because of the added cost of facility components intended to promote safety such as a heated helicopter pad, new technologies and security precautions. Other amenities, such as an in-house laundry service and new linens, have also been added to the budget in the wake of community feedback meetings.
“It’s just the right way to do things, said Antczak. “We want to make sure our patients and staff are healthy and comfortable.”
The SVH Board of Directors planned to entered into an executive session on April 27, after the Herald’s press time, to discuss matters related to the merger, specifically, “property interests” and “personnel matters” regarding Lisa Zwerdlinger.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.