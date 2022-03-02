CJK Milling, the company that owns the Leadville Mill along U.S. 24 south of town, plans to resubmit an application with the Colorado Department of Reclamation, Mining and Safety to process old slag piles at the mill, an operation that would involve a sodium cyanide solution.
The revised application, which CJK Milling plans to submit in the near future, is the third recent iteration of the company’s proposed plans. In October, CJK Milling withdrew its application with the Colorado Department of Reclamation, Mining and Safety (DRMS), citing a need to “rethink” the company’s plan and address public concerns.
CJK Milling contracts with Union Milling Contractors to maintain the Leadville Mill and operate the facility, should approval ever be granted. Nick Michael, a representative of Union Milling Contractors who is drafting CJK Milling’s next application, told the Herald that the company’s latest proposal should ease public concerns.
Concerned Citizens for Lake County (CC4LC), a coalition of local residents who have voiced concern about proposed operations at the Leadville Mill, are not convinced of CJK Milling’s latest plans, which the company presented to CC4LC in early January, according to Ruth Goltzer, a member of the citizen group. Goltzer and her husband Jim Goltzer, who live near the Leadville Mill, said they’d like more information from CJK Milling.
CJK Milling hopes to use the Leadville Mill to extract small amounts of gold and silver from old slag piles throughout Lake County. CJK Milling’s owner, Gary Knippa, recently purchased over 100 plots of land in California Gulch, from which the company would transport the slag piles to the Leadville Mill. Knippa also owns land adjacent to the Leadville Mill along U.S. 24, where black piles of mine tailings have stood for decades.
In order to process the slag piles, CJK Milling proposes using a sodium cyanide solution, which would extract fine minerals from the slag. Although Michael said that sodium cyanide is commonplace in milling, several members of the public and DRMS have questioned how the company will store material processed by the Leadville Mill, which would contain small traces of sodium cyanide.
In an early application submitted to DRMS, which CJK Milling withdrew in October, the company proposed storing material in a tailings facility, which resembles a large pit directly adjacent to the Leadville Mill. DRMS Environmental Protection Specialist Dustin Czapla expressed concern with the tailings facility in October, citing the pit’s close proximity to residential properties. The 2.2-acre facility is also up gradient from residential water wells, which could be impacted by leaks.
In response, Michael has spent the last few months drafting a revised application to submit to DRMS. Under the new proposal, which is not yet finalized, CJK Milling would move the tailings facility and alter the makeup of the milling biproduct. The existing storage pit, which is lined, would remain as an emergency discharge facility that would capture leaking water, should a system failure occur.
As part of CJK Milling’s new plan, the company would add four leach tanks directly adjacent to the emergency discharge facility, which is just south of the Leadville Mill. The leach tanks, which would connect to the Leadville Mill, are designed to extract gold and silver from the slag piles using about one liter of sodium cyanide per six gallons of water. The tanks would lie next to the emergency discharge facility so that any potential leaks would collect in the deep pit.
The new tailings facility would move to the northeast side of the Leadville Mill, farther away from residential properties. Initially, CJK Milling planned to wet-stack material generated from the mill, meaning the stored biproduct would be water-rich. Now, the company wants to use filter presses to desaturate and dry-stack the material.
To get biproduct from the Leadville Mill to the new tailings facility, CJK Milling proposes using a series of four-inch pipes. The new storage facility would not be deep like the initial one, but it would be lined. Next to the facility would lie another storage pond, meant to capture runoff and recycle water. CJK Milling would also monitor ground water quarterly, which the company has done since purchasing the Leadville Mill.
Dry-stacking the biproduct would allow CJK Milling to lay topsoil on top of the storage area once it reaches capacity, said Michael. He added that the area would resemble a gradual hill once filled, after which CJK Milling would expand the storage area east toward the black slag piles along U.S. 24. Michael said the proposed system is designed to stabilize traces of sodium cyanide in the material before it is stored
“We think this new plan addresses many of the concerns that the public has brought to our attention,” said Michael, who said he met with Lake County Building and Land Use in addition to CC4LC. “We still want to work with our neighbors and the county and find a solution that works for everybody. This is what we meant by that.”
Still, some members of the public are not convinced that the new proposal is safe enough, despite CJK Milling’s new developing plan. Ruth Goltzer told the Herald that many of CC4LC’s concerns remain the same, including water, air and soil pollution and noise, traffic and safety. Many of their concerns, particularly traffic, would lie with the Board of County Commissioners, which would review the application after DRMS.
Ruth and Jim Goltzer added that CC4LC would like more information about the proposed dry-stacking method. After January’s meeting, CC4LC gave a list of questions to CJK Milling, some of which they are still awaiting a response. For now, CC4LC, which hired two attorneys, is waiting for CJK Milling to finalize its application before taking further action.
“I think it’s time we elevate people’s awareness of this issues,” said Jim Goltzer. “We are no longer a small group of neighbors. Residents from throughout the county want to be involved. We’re concerned and we need answers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.