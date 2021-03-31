In its latest response to COVID-19, Lake County received approval from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to move down a precautionary step into the “Blue” level, meaning indoor gatherings at retail shops and office space may commence at 75 percent capacity, while restaurants may operate at 100 percent of their indoor capacity with social distancing.
These restrictions are based on updated guidelines that were put into effect on March 24 by Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE). The new guidelines will stay in place until mid-April, when CDPHE plans to release new public health orders.
Vaccination sites in Lake County have also begun vaccinating group 1B.4, which includes people age 50 and older and a larger pool of frontline essential workers. In addition, Governor Polis announced Monday that, starting April 2, all Coloradans age 16 or older will be eligible for a vaccine.
So far, more than 3,000 vaccine doses have been administered in Lake County, meaning about 26 percent of the county’s eligible population has been vaccinated, according to Dr. Lisa Zwerdlinger.
Despite progress with vaccinations and more lenient public health guidelines, Lake County’s rate of positive cases has increased to about 10 percent over the last two weeks, compared to a statewide average of about four percent last week. Lake County Public Health Agency confirmed six positive cases of COVID-19 last week, for a total of 700 reported positive cases in Lake County since the pandemic began last year.
“This means that people are relaxing too quickly,” said Zwerdlinger. “We can’t vaccinate quickly enough to make up for people taking off their masks. Get vaccinated. And until everyone is vaccinated, please wear a mask.”
Lake County Public Health Agency hosted a vaccination event at Colorado Mountain College (CMC) on March 31. The agency will hold another similar event at CMC on April 7.
Zwerdlinger encouraged anyone who has not been vaccinated to sign up for the events. To register for the April 7 event, which is open to the general public, visit https://tinyurl.com/CMC-April 7.
As of Feb. 24, Leadville Safeway is also a vaccine provider for Lake County. The grocery store is doling out 100 vaccines per week from its pharmacy, located behind the customer service area near the produce section.
Kris Staaf, a public affairs director for Safeway, said that the company is training pharmacy technicians to administer COVID-19 vaccinations, in addition to those already qualified to do so. Staaf added that Safeway will schedule additional immunizers wherever there is particular need.
Those interested in scheduling a vaccination appointment at Safeway can do so at www.Safeway.com/Covid-19. Other vaccination locations in Lake County include Rocky Mountain Family Practice and St. Vincent Health.
