Lake County School District began the school year this week with new COVID-19 guidelines for students and faculty. Superintendant Bethany Massey said the district is working to return to a pre-pandemic school environment as soon as possible.
“Students struggled with engagement, connectivity and internet access last year during the peak of the pandemic,” said Massey. “There are still restrictions this year, but returning to in-person learning was a big step for students and staff toward normalcy.”
Earlier this month before classes began, Lake County School District (LCSD) issued a memo to families highlighting guidelines the district developed with the Lake County Public Health Agency (LCPHA). In addition, faculty were asked to address the new guidelines with parents during an orientation that also took place earlier this month.
According to the memo, returning to in-person learning was a priority for LCSD; however, preschool through sixth grade students and faculty are required to wear masks indoors because vaccinations for youth ages 12 and under are not yet available. For seventh though 12th grade students, masks are optional but recommended by LCSD. The same policies are applied to school-sponsored events. All bus riders are required to wear masks, and bus services are returning to full capacity this year.
Last year’s contact tracing revealed that COVID-19 cases and symptoms spiked throughout Lake County schools after holidays when families traveled. In response, LCSD is requiring that all students and faculty wear masks indoors for one week upon return from breaks like Labor Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and spring break. All students and staff will also be required to wear masks in the event of a community spread of the virus.
In addition to mask mandates for some populations in schools, LCSD is encouraging students and staff to practice three feet of social distancing whenever possible. LCSD asks that parents screen their children for COVID-19 symptoms and check students’ temperature before coming to school. The memo states that LCSD may support this screening effort with secondary health checks by faculty in the morning.
To increase sanitation practices, LCSD is encouraging faculty to embed hand washing into classroom activity time when appropriate. The district continues to use MERV 13 air filters throughout schools, and cleaning crews are cleaning and sanitizing common areas daily in addition to normal practices.
LCSD will work closely with LCPHA to contact trace any positive cases in schools. The school district stated that it will also partner with LCPHA to establish quarantine policies should the need arise. Massey added that LCSD will offer COVID-19 tests for students and faculty, and that certain faculty are certified to administer the test.
Once a vaccination is available for students 12 and under, Massey said LCSD will partner with the necessary entities to get students vaccinated. This could include vaccination clinics at schools or other types of efforts that make the vaccine accessible for families.
“The scene throughout schools is already much improved from last year,” said Massey. “It’s really great to start focusing on education again, because that’s what we do.”
