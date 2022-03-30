The House with the Eye Museum at 127 W. Fourth St. now belongs to the City of Leadville.
Mayor Greg Labbe received quit-claim deeds last week from the two heirs to Neil V. Reyonlds’ estate, Helen C. Moffett and Richard C. Reynolds, conveying to the city the title to the property and its contents. This is being done at no charge to the city. Reynolds died on Dec. 26, 2021. Attorney Carol Bellhouse is handling his estate.
Leadville City Council will still need to pass a resolution accepting the property at an upcoming meeting, Labbe told the Herald.
“I’m thrilled that the house will be held as a museum in the city of Leadville,” Labbe said.
The owner of the property before Reynolds was Barbara Bost, who died in 2016. Reynolds was her attorney when she wrote her will in 2007. At that time, she left the House with the Eye to the Healy House and the Heritage Museum. In 2008 she added a codicil stating that the artifacts in the House the the Eye were only to be displayed in Leadville. Apparently, at some time previously, some contents of the house had been taken to Denver, Bellhouse said.
In 2013, Bost decided she would leave the House with the Eye to Reynolds, and she added another codicil to her will to that effect, using attorney Tim Berry as it would have been a conflict of interest for Reynolds to handle the matter.
The conveyance of the house to Reynolds was never recorded and so far no deed has been found, although Bellhouse continues to search. The matter of Reynolds’ ownership was resolved in court last year, and both his heirs were eager to see that the house and its contents go to the city, she said.
“It’s very important to me that it be preserved,” Bellhouse said. She said some consideration was initially given to selling the house “for about two seconds.” Now it appears everything has fallen into place.” We got it done,” Bellhouse said.
The House with the Eye was built by Eugene Robitaille, a Canadian who arrived in Leadville as the silver boom was beginning. Known as a master carpenter, contractor and builder, according to his advertisements in the Herald Democrat, Robitaille initially built four houses on West Fourth Street, known at the time as “Millionaires’ Row.” Today only three remain. He moved into the House with the Eye briefly in 1879, and then a year and a half later moved next door to 129 W. Fourth St., making the original house his office and model home. It is now known as the House with the Eye Museum and Carriage House and features different hand-carved woodwork in each of its rooms. Robitaille didn’t design the house for millionaires, but for upper middle-class Leadvillians. He also designed and built the Presbyterian Church, now known as the Old Church, on Harrison Avenue.
Robitaille was said to be a very religious man, and the House with the Eye featured an eye looking from its second floor representing the all-seeing eye of God.
Thersele Roche Robitaille, also a Canadian, was Eugene Robitaille’s wife, and she designed millinery and dresses which were displayed in the windows of the house at 123 E. Fourth St.
The Robitailles eventually moved to Denver, but would travel back to Leadville frequently because of their business interests. Thersele Robitaille died on Oct. 10, 1921 at the age of 70, and Eugene Robitaille died March 30, 1932, age 85. Both are buried in Leadville’s St. Joseph Cemetery.
The House with the Eye became a museum in 1964 after it and the Robitaille house next door were purchased by George and Mary Bost Cassidy. Mary Cassidy was a reporter for the Herald Democrat. The House with the Eye doesn’t contain any of the Robitaille’s belongings, but is furnished with donations from Leadville families. A current listing of contents comprises some 26 pages.
When Mary Cassidy died in 1987, the House with the Eye Museum passed on to her daughter Barbara Bost, who lived in the family house next door. The museum, however, remained closed for the next 24 years.
In 2011, Reynolds suggested to Bost that the museum be reopened. The two worked together to get the facility in shape for a reopening in summer 2012.
One of the most visible improvements since then was the replacement of the original eye, which had suffered some damage over the years.
Steve True of Buena Vista acquired the various pieces of glass to make the replica eye, which was installed in the house on Friday, Sept. 30, 2013. The current eye includes a 100-year-old piece of glass from a church in Whittier, North Carolina for the pupil, the same kind of glass that was part of the original. The blue and pink glass is from Pennsylvania, and the purple is Kokomo glass from Indiana and quite possibly the same as the glass in the original eye, True said.
In July 2014, a celebration of its 50th anniversary was held at the house. It remained open to visitors in the summer with Bost and Reynolds and then just Reynolds providing tours, until the pandemic, when the tours ended.
Labbe said the city would operate the House with the Eye as it does the Tabor Home, which the city also owns. Carl Schaefer, who heads the Lake County Civic Center Association, is providing guidance, especially pertaining to the museum’s contents as the city takes over the house. He is also assisting Bellhouse with the many historical items in Reynolds’ office at 115 E. Fifth St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.