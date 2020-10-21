As the general election approaches, staff at the Lake County Clerk and Recorder’s Office are preparing for an election year with pandemic safety measures in place and notably more concern from Lake County voters.
Ballots were mailed to voters throughout the county on Oct. 9, and since then residents have been able to cast ballots through Colorado’s mail-in voting system and drop boxes. In-person voting began Monday.
Lake County Clerk and Recorder Patty Berger acts as the county’s election official and manages the process of counting, administering and submitting the results of each election held in the county.
Elections are carried out at the county level, Berger told the Herald, from the construction of ballots to submitting the results. For Lake County, this means an intensive several months for the clerk and recorder’s office while staff prepares and sends about 5,000 ballots to local voters.
Come election time, the seven employees that make up the office, including Berger, shift their focus from Department of Motor Vehicle duties to preparing the ballot and administering the election. Though other duties take a lower priority, the office is still tasked with carrying out its regular operations during an election year, adding to the workload of the staff, Berger said.
While the county does not have dedicated election staff, it relies on election judges to oversee the process, and judges from both the Democratic and Republican parties will aid in polling and reporting results.
National concerns about staffing poll workers, who are often times older and more at risk for complications resulting from COVID-19, have not come to fruition in Lake County, Berger said.
“I only lost one judge that was afraid to do it because of COVID, and I’ve actually added others that are willing to do it despite COVID,” she said.
In addition to election judges, trained volunteers often act as poll watchers to monitor and report unpermitted behavior at the polls throughout the election, Berger said.
Betty Benson, chair for the Lake County Republican Central Committee, said she knows of several registered Republicans interested in acting as poll watchers, though she was unsure if any of them had completed the training or will fill the role.
The Lake County Democratic Central Committee plans to have poll watchers at the election center during the busiest times, Tracey Lauritzen, the committee’s chair, told the Herald.
Berger said she anticipates a high voter turnout this year based on input her office has received. She expects to see more mail-in ballots this year than in past presidential elections, and a smaller contingent of in-person voters than in years past.
In anticipation of in-person voting during the pandemic, the county has adopted safety protocols based upon the Colorado Secretary of State’s guidance.
Voters who cast their ballots in-person this year will be required to wear a mask and abide by social distancing protocols. While Lake County is adopting these practices, state-level guidance makes it clear that no one can be denied the ability to vote for failing to wear a mask or remaining distant from others at polling places.
Apart from pandemic-driven safety measures, preparation has largely been the same as years past, though Berger said she and her office are fielding more questions than usual this election cycle.
“There’s a ton of misinformation,” Berger said while recounting some of the common questions she and her staff have received this year.
For one, residents have continually voiced concerned about getting their ballot by mail and when they can return their ballot, she said. Berger stressed that people can return their ballots any time through 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 after they receive them.
“I don’t think it’s just locally. I think it’s pervasive, and I’m not sure why,” she said of the misinformation voters are sharing with the Lake County Clerk and Recorder’s Office
In response to the concerns and expectations for high voter turnout, Berger has continually asked voters to cast their ballots early, whether by mail or in person.
In encouraging people to vote before election day, Berger hopes to minimize crowds at the county’s only polling center and lessen the burden on the tallying system come election day.
For those who vote in person, on or before election day, she encourages them to be prepared before showing up to vote. Berger also urged voters to know how they will vote prior to entering the polling center and to try to make the process as quick as possible.
