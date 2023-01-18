Leadville Chief of Police Hal Edwards is seeking the advice of legal counsel after being placed on paid administrative leave by City Administrator Laurie Simonson in mid November, a status which is still current, according to Simonson, who spoke with the Herald Tuesday evening.
In October, Leadville Police Department (LPD) personnel submitted a letter to the city highlighting concerns about Edwards and his conduct, which led to a third-party HR investigation into the letter conducted by Employment Matters LLC, the results of which were leaked to the Herald in January.
Edwards has since contracted with King & Greisen, an employment and civil rights firm out of Denver, to handle his case. A letter from King & Greisen, which was addressed to City Attorney Christiana McCormick, was also leaked to the Herald late last week.
The investigation report by Employment Matters LLC addresses seven allegations against Edwards that were outlined in the personnel letter, which was signed by six sworn officers and submitted to city administration in October. Signatories to the letter did not include community service officers or administrative staff at LPD.
The allegations vary and mostly relate to Edwards’ conduct in the office and in public, including claims that Edwards uses foul language and has made discriminatory and belittling remarks to staff. The allegations also reference specific events.
One allegation, for instance, claims that Edwards failed to call in a missing person report during Boom Days last summer. Another claims that Edwards did not conduct proper training before launching the Mineral Belt Trail patrol program, which resulted in one community resource officer falling from her bicycle.
The investigation report acquits Edwards of most of the allegations against him, but states that “it is more than likely” that Edwards occasionally uses words like “motherfucker.” The report is unclear on whether Edwards directed that language toward individuals.
Simonson and other city officials have previously confirmed with the Herald that a report into the letter is complete, but have refused to share the contents of it, citing employment confidentiality. The Herald has submitted a Colorado Open Record Act (CORA) request for the letter and subsequent report, which was denied.
Simonson refers to the investigation report as a tool to reference, but told the Herald that she and City Council are ultimately the decision-makers.
The investigator with Employment Matters LLC conducted individual interviews with LPD personnel in early October before drafting the report. During an interview with Edwards, he claimed that the letter was fabricated, politically and racially motivated and meant to disrupt his campaign for Lake County sheriff at the time, according to the report.
Additionally, the letter from King & Greisen, which is dated Jan. 6, alleges that LPD staff concocted “a medley of fictionalized or exaggerated complaints of corruption, abuse of power and politicking” against Edwards which resulted in his unsubstantiated placement on paid administrative leave.
In response to these claims, the investigator states in the report, “while the evidence does not plainly reveal that the complaint is racially motivated, the optics of a mostly white group of officers complaining about their Black superior is suspect.” The investigator also determined it is “plausible” that the letter was intended to undermine Edwards’ campaign.
Simonson denies allegations of racism within LPD. “As a city administrator who is sworn to uphold the Constitution, I will not tolerate any racism or discrimination at City Hall. Period,” said Simonson. “The city has strong policies against discrimination and takes them very seriously.”
Simonson added that the city offered to engage LPD in workplace conflict resolution, which was agreed to by all six of the officers who signed the initial letter, but Edwards declined. “The city respects Chief Edwards’ decision to return to retirement,” she stated, but would not comment further on the case, again referencing employee confidentiality.
