The Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety is extending its review of Union Milling’s application to use a sodium cyanide solution at the Leadville Mill. Although the application is not slated for a decision until October, local residents have expressed concern with the operation.
In the meantime, Union Milling is moving forward with operations that the company received approval for in 2011, including buying equipment, building infrastructure and moving piles of rock that existed on the property prior to Union Milling’s purchase of the mill in 2008.
Betty Benson, a Leadville resident who lives in close proximity to the mill near U.S. 24 south of Leadville, said crews have begun moving piles of rock and that several piles were close to her home before being covered, releasing dust that hovered above her property. Nick Michael, a representative for Union Milling, said the company was mandated to move these piles to lined holding areas as part of its conditional use permit with Lake County.
Michael added that Terry Hollingsworth, a local contractor who worked on the project in 2013, is now prepping the property for infrastructure updates that will begin in the next week or so. Although Union Milling could begin processing piles as part of its original conditional use permit, the company has not been approved to use sodium cyanide and will continue to table operations until a decision is reached on its Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety (DRMS) application.
In the coming weeks, the Leadville Mill will begin construction to update the lined tailing ponds and bins that will retain rock mixtures throughout the milling process. That work includes installing geosynthetic clay liners that will prevent leaking and assure that nothing seeps into the surrounding environment.
“Our business is one of remediation,” said Michael, who added that the company will improve the appearance of areas where piles of mine tailings were abandoned. “We aren’t actually mining anything. In the past, there wasn’t the technology to break down and deal with these piles. Now there is.”
In Union Millings’ more than 800-page application with DRMS, the applicant states that three residential properties are within 800 feet of the Leadville Mill. Benson, whose home sits only 180 feet from the mill, said she is particularly concerned about Union Milling’s proposed use of sodium cyanide.
In its application, Union Milling outlined that it will use approximately 1,600 pounds of sodium cyanide per day and 24 tons of the solution each month, should the company’s application be approved. Sodium cyanide will be used primarily to extract precious metals from crushed rock that has been mixed with water, and Michael said the chemical will be recycled and neutralized throughout the operation.
Russ Means, the minerals program director for DRMS, said his department is reviewing environmental and public health implications of using sodium cyanide. DRMS will also review issues of traffic and noise that are related to the application.
“We moved to the woods for peace and quiet,” said Benson. “What happens when trucks are going up and down that road all day long? We also have dogs that I worry are now in danger.”
Benson added she is also concerned about a possible drop in her property’s value and that sodium cyanide could leak into her family’s drinking water, despite safety measures that Union Mill is taking.
“Mistakes happen,” said Benson, who added that Union Milling issued a letter to neighbors of the Leadville Mill last fall stating that any possible property damages will be paid for by the company, although Benson said no details on damage or reimbursement were offered. Michael said Union Milling is required to issue such letters and that no property damages are anticipated.
Michael added that, should Union Milling’s application be approved, the company will host a town hall to explain its intentions and processes before milling begins.
“Look at the other places around town where mining was allowed,” said Benson. “Those areas dried up and they left the remnants. I don’t want that to happen near my home.”
