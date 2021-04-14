The second phase of Xcel Energy’s natural gas line replacement project will begin in Leadville and Lake County in May. The project, which began in 2019, is predicted to continue through 2024 and will replace lines that are about 70 years old.
This year’s construction areas extend east from Harrison Avenue to Hazel Street and from East 12th Street to East Second Street at the north and south ends of Leadville. Xcel will also work along Elm Street until Leiter Street on the southwest side of town.
Xcel Energy Area Manager for Lake County Iffie Jennings said the utility company will close roads and sidewalks as needed this summer. She added that appointments are already being made with business and home owners to relocate natural gas meters that are not already on the south side of buildings. This will prevent damage from snow and ice in the winter.
Since the project began, Xcel has finished replacing gas lines in Leadville North, including lines that run to West Park Elementary School, as well as the commercial corridor along U.S. 24 to the north. Xcel also completed construction in the alleyways along the east side of Harrison Avenue, along Monroe Street on the east side of U.S. 24, and along the west side of Elm Street.
Xcel’s original intent was to use a boring machine to replace gas lines, which limits the amount of surface damage done to roads, sidewalks and property. This proved difficult, given Leadville’s geology, and the utility company resorted to trenching at times, creating surface damage.
About ten properties in Leadville North have yet to be restored after last summer’s phase of construction, in which trenching was employed more often than expected. Jennings said this is because crews ran out of time last year to complete restorations, which require warm and dry weather.
Jennings added that those properties will be restored as soon as the weather permits and that trenching will likely take place as the project continues.
Last year, Xcel received 18 phone messages and 14 emails from business and home owners regarding the installation of natural gas lines. In addition, Commissioner Kayla Marcella said several businesses contacted her to express difficulty in dealing with Xcel.
“There has been an overarching concern with the planning aspect of this project,” said Marcella. “Communication with Xcel has not been as great as we had hoped.”
Marcella said that businesses wanted more transparency as to when construction would be done on their property and were confused by who to contact at Xcel with questions. Marcella added that construction equipment was left at sites over the winter, creating hazards for the community.
The appointment of Jennings as area manager, Marcella hopes, will improve transparency and communication with locals. Jennings, who began her role in November, serves as liaison between Xcel and the Lake County community, a position that did not exist as explicitly last summer.
In the past, Xcel has hosted community meetings to explain construction in Leadville. That will not happen this year due to COVID-19. Instead, there is a website, email address and hotline for questions from the public regarding the project.
After phase two of the project is complete, Xcel will work toward the eastern and western city limits of Leadville through 2024. The utility company will identify other areas where construction is needed as the project continues.
