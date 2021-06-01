Lake County Assessor Miguel Martinez is finalizing property valuations for 2021 after hearing protests from community members throughout May.
The data collection period for 2021 property valuations extended from July 2018 to June 2020, a time of unprecedented real estate market growth in Lake County due to an influx of new buyers.
During this data collection period, Martinez said his department used new technology to assess property values, including an aerial camera that flew over Lake County last year. The technology also helped Martinez identify unpermitted property updates. But mostly, Martinez said, he monitors the local real estate market to make his assessment.
According to Martinez, high demand for homes in Lake County, combined with a small pool of available housing, has caused property values to rise. This year’s notices of valuation, which were mailed out to property owners in early May, reflected that most residential properties in Lake County increased in value by an average of about 19 percent. Property sales in Lake County throughout the past two years totaled more than $82 million.
According to data on the Lake County Assessor’s website, one-story homes increased about 21 percent in value, from an average of $151 to $183 per square foot. Two-story homes rose by about 26 percent and are currently valued, on average, at $153 per square foot.
Modular homes also saw a sharp uptick in worth, particularly among one and two-story structures. Martinez said this is related to a high demand for real estate in Lake County. Modular homes are easier to build and are quicker to enter the market, said Martinez.
Over the last two years, one-story modular homes went from an average of $151 to $183 per square foot, a 21 percent increase in value. Two-story modular homes went up by 33 percent, from $115 to $153 per square foot.
Vacant land in Lake County saw a 41 percent increase in value, according to the Lake County Assessor’s website. Over the last two years, more than $7 million was spent on land sales throughout the county.
Land within Leadville’s city limits is worth about 29 percent more than two years ago, rising from
$388,900 to $500,000 per acre. Land zoned as industrial mining also saw a rise in worth by 24 percent. In general, all Lake County land under 35 acres increased in value by about 36 percent, from $9,100 to $12,362 per acre.
Following the protest period, which ended at the end of May for those who have not already filed, Martinez said notices of determination will be sent out on June 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.