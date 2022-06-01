Solvista Health opened its new Regional Assessment Center this May, which will serve as a mental health and substance use crisis treatment facility for residents of Custer, Fremont, Chaffee, Lake, Park and surrounding counties.
According to Solvista Health Public Information Officer Gwen Ferguson, this is the first-of-its-kind facility in southern Colorado. It will provide clinically monitored residential withdrawal management and substance disorder treatment.
“Until now, people had to travel as far as 100 miles to access these vital services,” said Ferguson. “The center gives people the opportunity to recover closer to home.”
The Regional Assessment Center (RAC) is nearly 15,000 square feet and will offer the following:
— A Crisis Living Room for people who are experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis to receive support at any time.
— An Acute Treatment Unit (ATU), which offers support for people in need of short-term acute psychiatric care but who don’t require in-patient hospitalization.
— A Withdrawal Management Unit (WMU) that provides a safe and dignifying place to stay overnight under the oversight of a professional staff to monitor and support an individual going through detoxification or withdrawal from alcohol or other substances.
“The need for these treatment options in our region has been discussed by local leaders, law enforcement, social services, public health and other health care providers for many years,” said Ferguson.
More than 50 public and private organizations signed on in support of this project across the region, said Ferguson, which shows their awareness of the problem and their commitment to making local communities healthy, thriving places to live.
“Anyone in a mental health or substance use crisis can walk in to the facility for help,” said Ferguson.
The RAC is not open to treat individuals yet, but Solvista Health is filling final positions and expects to be open for treatment soon. Those who want more information can call 719-275-2351.
Lake County Judge Jonathan Shamis said the need for the regional assessment facility is huge and it’s a significant step in the right direction.
“Unfortunately, there’s so many needs,” said Shamis. “It isn’t even gonna scratch the surface of what needs to exist.”
But Shamis said he doesn’t think Leadville itself could sustain its own facility, and an ongoing frustration will be not having immediate access to crisis or longer-term services.
Shamis emphasized that he is incredibly grateful for the efforts of the Solvista team. He pointed his criticism toward how delinquent the state’s investments and responses to mental health needs have been.
Beyond the Salida facility, another improvement close to home has been Lake County’s concierge program. The courthouse has a court concierge who can help people with mental health and substance abuse problems.
“It’s huge for the courts so that when I render a sentence on someone, if they’ve met with him first, that sentence can be so much more precise,” said Shamis.
Instead of Shamis just saying “go get help” to someone in trouble with the law, the concierge can be assigned to figure out specific mental health treatment. For example, the person could be assigned EMDR therapy and Shamis will know when their exact appointment is.
“It just elevates the likelihood of their success,” said Shamis.
