The Leadville Police Department is seeking new leadership after former Police Chief Saige Bertolas resigned late last month. Mayor Greg Labbe said Bertolas was frustrated by the department’s dwindling staff, and that a series of departures in the last year led to her resignation.
“We have a skeleton of a crew right now,” said Labbe, who added that the Leadville Police Department (LPD) has only three full-time officers with a fourth patrolling part-time. In past years, Labbe said the City of Leadville has budgeted for up to eight officers.
To fill these vacancies, LPD is currently advertising regionally and nationwide for both police officers and a police chief. Labbe said he is hoping to fill those positions within the next few months.
In the interim, both Labbe and Lake County Sheriff Amy Reyes will run the police department. A Colorado statute pertaining to local government vacancies grants Labbe managerial oversight of the department. Meanwhile, a letter of cooperation, signed by Bertolas and Reyes last month, puts Reyes in charge of LPD’s daily law enforcement efforts.
While Bertolas submitted a brief letter of resignation on May 27, in which she gave no reason for resigning, Labbe said the City of Leadville has known for the better part of a year that Bertolas wanted to resign. Labbe added that the former police chief wanted to quit even a week earlier, but was swayed to postpone her departure.
Bertolas’ resignation came just days before City Council entered an executive session to seek “legal advice concerning the operations of LPD,” according to the meeting’s agenda items. Labbe said the topics discussed during the June 1 closed session were related to Bertolas’ resignation and staffing issues within LPD.
Following the executive session, City Council discussed ways to retain LPD staff. Council members brainstormed ideas like buying homes that would be reserved for police officers, implementing housing stipends for emergency response staff, or contracting former officers from other counties to serve short terms in Lake County.
City Council also talked about the need for a reserve police program similar the one Leadville/Lake County Fire-Rescue has with Colorado Mountain College. Labbe said at the June 1 meeting that the City of Leadville currently has a $3 million cash reserve that could be partially used for LPD reform.
“This is a difficult situation,” said Labbe. “But I’m confident we will fill the positions and develop a long-term plan for LPD.”
