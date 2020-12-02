Peak Health Alliance, a health care purchasing alliance based in Summit County, has expanded operations to Lake County.
The alliance is now offering the lowest-priced health insurance plans in Lake County’s individual market for 2021, cutting premiums by approximately 35% through direct negotiations with health care providers and insurance companies.
Peak Health was formed in Summit County in 2018 in response to the prohibitively high cost of health insurance in the mountain region. In 2019, the year before Peak Health’s plans hit the market, Summit County reported the highest uninsured rate in Colorado due, in part, to high premiums.
“More people shop on the individual market here than in most places because of all the seasonal workers and self employed folks,” Elise Neyerlin, director of outreach at Peak Health, said of the mountain region’s workforce.
In 2019, Colorado’s legislature passed Senate Bill 4, giving community purchasing alliances, like Peak Health, the legal means to negotiate insurance coverage rates for others.
Unlike some health care cooperatives, Peak Health is not an insurance carrier. The alliance is a nonprofit that works to lower premiums and expand coverage in local markets.
“Peak does not cut private insurance companies’ role out of the market,” a Colorado Health Institute report explains. “Instead, it has taken over their role of negotiating with hospitals, acting on the belief that Peak will be able to drive a better bargain for its members than traditional insurance companies.”
In its first year of operation in Summit County, Peak Health partnered with St. Anthony Summit Medical Center and Bright Health to lower premiums by about 35%, enrolling over 4,000 residents.
In 2021, Peak Health hopes to reduce premiums in Lake County by 35% and enroll approximately 750 residents.
The alliance’s entry into Lake County was sparked by an inquiry from Lake County Community Fund Executive Director John McMurtry. McMurtry’s interest in bringing the alliance to Lake County led to discussions with local public officials and health care providers.
Throughout 2020, Peak Health negotiated fee schedules with St. Vincent Health (SVH), Rocky Mountain Family Practice, Solvista Health, and other independent Lake County providers. “We put an emphasis on working with hospitals because they are such a big part of the health care dollar,” Neyerlin said of the partnership with SVH.
An important part of negotiating with hospitals, Peak Health CEO Tamara Pogue told the Herald, is the alliance’s ability to incentivize local care through insurance plans.
“The process was fairly simple in that we had a common goal of expanding options for our patients, potential patients and community as a whole,” SVH Chief Branding Officer Karen Onderdonk said of the negotiations. “As a Critical Access Hospital we were able to negotiate fees with Peak Health similar to Medicare rates.”
Peak Health opened bids to insurance companies after negotiating with providers. The alliance awarded Lake County’s bid to Bright Health, the same insurance carrier that covered Peak Health’s individual plans in Summit County in 2020.
“Another insurance carrier in Lake County is always a good thing,” Pogue said. “It increases competition.”
On Nov. 1, enrollment for open market health insurance opened on the state exchange, Connect For Health Colorado. Individuals can also enroll in Peak Health’s plans through a broker or Bright Health itself.
The alliance is offering a tiered set of plans on the individual market, each of which includes relatively low premiums, low or $0 copays for primary care visits, and varying levels of mental health coverage.
“Benefits like $0 copays are a great feature, but $0 unlimited primary care doctor visits is an option you don’t typically find at the bronze level,” Neyerlin said. “We have also taken steps to improve mental health coverage.”
Peak Health’s expansion of mental health coverage includes increased reimbursement rates for private mental health providers, the elimination of prior authorization, and in most plans, a $0 copay for outpatient mental health visits. Over 50 therapists are now in-network with the alliance’s Bright Health plans.
Peak Health will also offer a group coverage option, Individual Coverage Healthcare Reimbursement Account (ICHRA), for Lake County businesses in 2021. The coverage option allows businesses to contribute a tax-free health insurance reimbursement to employees, which employees then use to pay for a plan of their choosing on the individual market.
“We have seen the most dramatic price reductions in the individual market,” Pogue explained. “ICHRA allows businesses to access that market and gives employees the flexibility of choice.”
Peak Health expanded operations to six other counties this year including Grand, Archuleta, Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma and San Juan. The alliance hopes the expansion will increase Peak Health’s negotiating power across the High Rockies and the Western Slope for years to come.
“Peak Health shows the power of community relief at the local level,” Pogue said. “We are all part of the solution.”
