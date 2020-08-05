Construction on the new building at St. Vincent Hospital is moving forward with a focus on work needing completion by winter and a scheduled completion date of March 2021.
Since St. Vincent Hospital (SVH) broke ground on its new building last August, construction workers have erected the building’s steel frame, connected utilities and primarily completed concrete work.
The steel structure is now complete and is awaiting exterior finishing in preparation for winter, Jim Morrison, project manager for the new hospital building’s construction, said.
Morrison also aims to have all groundwork winter-ready between now and the first snowfall.
Interior concrete is almost finished, and contractors are now emphasizing pouring concrete outside for curbs and gutters on the grounds, as well as pads for infrastructure.
The hospital hopes to begin roofing work, including the installation of heating and cooling equipment, by mid-August in hopes of completion in time for winter.
The focuses for the rest of the summer and into the fall include: completing the roof, grading the areas set for paving and laying the first layer of asphalt before winter sets in and freezes the ground, Morrison said.
Laying the asphalt prior to the ground freezing will alleviate issues with continuing work this spring that may be caused by runoff and mud. Asphalt needs to be in place by October 15, Morrison said.
SVH hopes to get approval for temporary occupancy in February 2021, which will allow the hospital to begin moving equipment and furniture into the new structure prior to officially opening the facility.
The timeline has been delayed by about 12 weeks from the original plan, partly as a result of COVID-19 and the slowing of work that accompanied the pandemic’s outbreak this spring. Work has resumed in-full on the project since then, SVH Chief Executive Officer Gary Campbell said.
“We’ve been able to make up a little bit of time, but we don’t anticipate making up enough that we can open in 2020,” he said.
Though SVH’s supply chain for construction materials has not been disrupted as a result of COVID-19, the potential exists for far-reaching global impacts of the pandemic to interrupt the flow of materials in the future, Morrison said.
The project is estimated to cost about $23 million with around 75% of the funding for the project coming from a U.S. Department of Agriculture loan, with the remainder coming from private investors. So far, expenditures on the new building have totaled about $5 million and the project is on budget, Campbell said.
SVH plans to have the building complete and ready for occupancy by mid-March or early April 2021.
