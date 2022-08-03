Members of this year’s Boom Days Committee pose for a photo during last week’s final meeting before the big event. Members, dressed in Victorian garb, enjoyed a happy hour before the meeting. Pictured standing from left to right are Connie Yant, Sandy Booth, Traci Greenwood, Ting Zhu, Katie Hild, Jordan Bennett, Nancy Bailey, Paul Anderson, Ric Eisenring, Brent Hemer, Noreen Dewhirst, John Cirullo, Matt Boeve, Anne Subelka, Mark Heyde and Rhonda Huggins. Seated from left to right are Lori TenEyck, Dave TenEyck, Tamsey Tufte, Chris Tufte, Kay Hartsell and Bob Hartsell. Members not pictured are James Booth, Barb Brink, Nathalie Eddy, Bev Ferrie, Lora Flinn, Emily Olsen, Sondra Tritz and Stephen Whittington.