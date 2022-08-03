Booms Days is set to return to Harrison Avenue this weekend after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The excitement around town is palpable and the schedule of events for the weekend is jam-packed.
The event will kick off Friday afternoon with the traditional motorcycle games on Harrison Avenue. Riders will compete in a variety of events, including a plank ride, slow ride, ball drop and weenie bite.
On Saturday at 9 a.m., the mining events begin, featuring several competitions including hand-mucking, hand-steeling and jackleg drilling. The traditional Boom Days parade will follow at 10 a.m.
Sunday’s main event is the burro race, which is set to begin on Harrison Avenue after being held in an alternate location last year. Racer and burro pairs will race in two classes on Leadville’s east side, which features historic mining structures and high alpine terrain.
For a complete list of events, check out the Boom Days insert in this edition of the Herald.
Boom Days merchandise will be available at various booths throughout the weekend. T-shirts designed for the event have a 1920s theme, and the 2022 belt buckle lists previous years missed for devout collectors.
Boom Days will feature women in mining as a central theme of this year’s event. This year’s grand marshal is Brenda Miller, a Leadville resident who worked at the Climax Mine back in the 1970s. She is now a docent and visitor services representative at the National Mining Hall of Fame & Museum and the Matchless Mine.
Last week, the Boom Days Committee held their final meeting before the event and celebrated months of hard work with a happy hour.
“It’s good to be back,” said Boom Days Committee President Mark Heyde.
