When Lake County School District students transitioned to virtual learning last year, a slew of educational barriers rose to the surface.
Among the challenges was a lack of internet access for some students, an issue that isn’t new, but became urgent during the pandemic, Lake County School District (LCSD) Healthy Schools Director Carlye Sayler said.
“The pandemic has really highlighted a lot of historic inequalities in our community,” said Sayler. “We realized that we had to bring internet to students, but what other resources could we offer in that process? We had to get creative.”
Last year, LCSD partnered with Full Circle of Lake County and Lake County Build a Generation (LCBAG) to brainstorm solutions. The partners decided on a mobile learning center that would be converted from a school bus.
Sayler applied for funding through the State of Colorado’s Response, Innovation, and Student Equity (RISE) grant. In November, LCSD was awarded $492,000 to cover conversion, staffing and programming expenses for two years. LSCD has committed to funding the program for a third year, said Sayler, who added that the mobile learning center will be an asset to the community even after the pandemic is over.
The mobile learning center is nearly finished. Next week, LCSD will reveal the converted bus with an open house on May 12 from 4-7 p.m. at Ice Palace Park on West 10th Street. There will be live music, food and a chance to tour the mobile learning center.
“The mobile learning center will be a benefit for everybody and a great thing for the community,” said Angelica Mascarenas, the district’s program coordinator for the mobile learning center. Mascarenas will also be responsible for driving the bus.
Throughout May LCSD students will work on painting a mural on the outside of the mobile learning center. An early draft of the mural shows a wildflower scene with the sun setting over mountains in the distance. On one side, the bus will read “We are stronger together.” The other side will have the same phrase in Spanish.
“The mural is all about resiliency,” said Sayler. “We’re hoping it also creates a sense of ownership for students.”
Also on the outside of the mobile learning center is an awning that extends from the bus for shaded outdoor activities. LCSD will partner with Full Circle, LCBAG, Project Dream and Get Outdoors Leadville! to provide such activities.
The inside of the bus features several work stations for students, including two tables that fold up into white boards. Sayler said the work stations were built to accommodate students of all sizes, adults included.
A projector screen rolls down from the ceiling in the back of the learning center that is surrounded by seating areas and a table that can be removed for extra space. The bus also includes a bilingual library filled with books donated from several Lake County organizations.
Other features include storage units, several electrical outlets, a printer, a generator, an air filtration system, a heating system and a dry goods storage space for food. Sayler said LCSD will partner with St. George Episcopal Church for food services onboard the learning center.LCSD will aslo provide iPads, and potentially Chrome Books, for students to use, as well as mobile internet hotspots.
D.J. Nephew, the director of district technology for LCSD, will handle internet solutions for the mobile learning center. Last year, he applied to a beta testing program for SpaceX’s Starlink internet system, which will put thousands of small satellites into Earth’s orbit to improve internet connectivity around the world.
Starlink is a promising internet solution for rural communities, said Nephew, who was offered a place in the program to work on the mobile learning center.
At first, the mobile learning center will travel with a small internet satellite that can be plugged in. Eventually, Starlink will release a satellite that can be mounted to the roof of the bus.
Nephew is also working to improve internet reach at LCSD buildings. By this summer, Nephew hopes to complete a broader network that will reach from schools to some communities in Leadville with poor internet connection.
Once the mobile learning center is operational, its route will rotate through several areas in Leadville, including Mountain View Village West, Lake Fork Mobile Home Park, Eagles Nest Apartments and Mountain Valley Estates. Sayler added that the bus could be an asset for school field trips and other sorts of community events.
After a meeting with the Lake County High School Student Senate, Sayler said the mobile learning center will document its daily operations on Instagram or another type of social media platform.
“This last year has been strange and difficult for students and families,” said Sayler. “We want to help them now to get through the pandemic, but also looking toward the future.”
