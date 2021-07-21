As a final effort after serving the City of Leadville for more than seven years, Sarah Dae Dallas, the city’s administrative services manager, is advocating for better mental health resources for city employees following a difficult and busy year.
“The burnout is real,” said Dae Dallas, who is soon leaving the City of Leadville to begin a job with the Colorado Department of Local Affairs to work on affordable housing issues throughout the state. “I want to make sure that better resources are in place before I leave.”
According to Dae Dallas, City of Leadville employees are experiencing stress as workloads continue to pile up. In the last year, city government has organized COVID-19 relief efforts, responded to a sharp increase in new business applications, introduced legislation regarding downtown development, and assumed foreign duties as staff numbers dwindle.
“The last year has been especially difficult for everyone,” said Dae Dallas. “I’ve never seen anything like it throughout all my time in government work.”
To help cope with these working environments, Dae Dallas proposed a new employee assistance program during a City Council meeting earlier this month that would increase resources for mental health needs. City Council adopted the benefit package in its entirety, stating it is high time that such resources be put in place for city employees, who range from first responders with Leadville/Lake County Fire-Rescue to city clerks and maintenance crews.
“Over the last year, issues related to burnout and mental health have repeatedly popped up,” said Mayor Greg Labbe. “Finally, we decided that we have to do something for our employees.”
The program that City Council voted to pass is provided by Triad EAP, a social services organization out of Grand Junction. Outlined in the plan are six face-to-face or telehealth counseling sessions per incident, a dedicated hotline for particularly stressful moments and life coaching opportunities, all provided at no cost to employees.
To navigate the difficulty of seeking mental health support in a closely-knit community, the plan, which costs about $425 per employee each year, also allows for flexibility in choosing counseling locations, a stipulation that Dae Dallas said is essential in Leadville. “There’s a stigma attached to seeking help,” said Dae Dallas. “But I think we’re at a place in the world where that is not so much the case. Hopefully this will be a good first step in establishing that mindset in Leadville.”
In addition to the new employee assistance program, which is currently in effect for city workers, the City of Leadville is developing a plan to hire a city administrator to help balance workloads and increase interdepartmental efficiencies.
The city administrator will carry out a similar role to the county manager position that the Board of County Commissioners is currently hiring for in that the administrator will manage day-to-day operations of municipal government while the mayor and City Council will focus on long-term visioning, policy development and representing Leadville in regional, state and national partnerships.
City Council is currently working with the City of Salida to learn about their experience with a city administrator. Salida Mayor P.T. Wood is expected to present on the matter during City Council’s July 27 meeting. Labbe said the working relationship with Salida will help the City of Leadville determine details of the role before a hiring advertisement is distributed.
Labbe estimates that the position’s salary will hover around $90,000 a year; however, the position will be partially paid for by a DOLA grant in the first three years.
“This is something our community has needed for a long time,” said Labbe, who added that Leadville is among a handful of Colorado municipalities that do not have a city administrator.
Although Dallas will not be involved in the city administrator hiring process, she said that she will continue to contract with the city during the transition, as the role is vaguely similar to the one she carried out for more than seven years.
“I’ve really grown to love Leadville and all the people I’ve worked with,” said Dallas. “My role here has changed my life, and I can only hope that I’m leaving things better than when I arrived.”
