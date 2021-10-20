When residents of the manufactured home community behind Family Dollar heard in July that the land beneath their homes would be for sale, questions began circling and a sense of fear emerged.
“There was a lot of stress and sadness. We all lost sleep,” said Esther Soto-Arambula, who has lived in the manufactured home park for about ten years now. Much like similar communities throughout the nation, the residents of the park own their homes, but not the property they rest on. Soto-Arambula said her neighbors were concerned they would have to relocate, as has been the case in some instances.
To address this potential conflict of relocation, Governor Jared Polis signed a bill last year mandating that park owners notify residents of their intention to sell, and that residents are given the opportunity to purchase the land. Through relationships with local and state groups, Soto-Arambula said that fear is now slowly transforming to a sense of ownership as residents rally to purchase the land and preserve their community of about 30 homes.
“There is a sense of security and trust here,” said Soto-Arambula. “Many of the families are interconnected or at least know each other well. The youth know their teachers, and we feel safe and comfortable. For a while, I think there was a sense we would lose that.”
The park’s owner, Matthew Bransfield, told the Herald that it has always been his intention to sell the property to the residents. Currently, Bransfield is offering the land for $1.5 million. To coordinate the effort, Bransfield reached out to Thistle ROC, a Boulder-area organization that operates under the national group ROC USA, which helps manufactured home community groups purchase park land. Since forming in 2008, ROC USA has helped 280 communities in 18 states gain ownership of land.
Not long after Bransfield reached out to Thistle ROC, Andy Kadlec, program director for the company, visited the park behind Family Dollar to give official notice of the sale to residents. Kadlec then told the residents about the opportunity to purchase the land and asked residents if they would be interested in working with Thistle ROC. The response was mostly positive, although some neighbors were skeptical.
During a follow-up meeting, which included Kadlec, Lake County Build a Generation and Full Circle of Lake County, meeting organizers, including Soto-Arambula, knocked on doors to garner support, which included a $25 resident fee. Later that day, Soto-Arambula volunteered as the president of Cooperativa Nueva Union (CNU), a group of residents who would eventually assume ownership of the land. The group has since appointed a five-person board and conducts weekly meetings.
Thistle ROC, which has coordinated similar efforts in Boulder County since the 1980s before joining ROC USA in 2017, works through its parent organization to raise funds for the sale. The company also signs a ten-year agreement with park communities to assure that newly-formed resident boards can implement a budget and maintain infrastructure. Currently, Thistle ROC is also paying for an engineering survey so that residents understand the cost of maintaining the park.
“Manufactured home parks are actually the largest unsubsidized form of affordable housing in the nation,” said Kadlec. “It’s important that we maintain affordable housing that works for people and give residents ownership over their communities.”
Without this effort, Soto-Arambula said her community would disappear, as relocation locally is not possible. Not only are some of the homes in the park immobile, but many of the residents, who are predominantly Spanish-speaking, have young families and little savings. Even if there were other affordable options locally, said Soto-Arambula, who added that there are not, relocation would break up a closely-knit support system of families, some of whom have lived in the park for over 30 years.
Over the last decade, Soto-Arambula said the price of her home has more than doubled as Leadville continues to develop. When the Railyard, which is located directly across East 12th Street, began development, Soto-Arambula said she thought she would have to find somewhere else to live. Now, she is not only surprised by the amount of support CNU has received, but confident that the sale will close by the end of the year, and that her community will be preserved. And many of her neighbors are more calm than they were months ago.
“This is our home,” said Soto-Arambula. “I have known my neighbors for a long time. I know the voices and schedules of my neighbors, and I know they will be there for me if I need help. That’s worth protecting.”
Eudelia Contreras provided translation services in the reporting of this story.
