The Board of County Commissioners adopted Lake County’s 2022 budget during a regular meeting on Dec. 15. The budget highlights an increase in Lake County’s valuation and supports capital projects such as the justice center.
Lake County’s general fund will decrease in 2022 to $12,142,420, with an estimated $2.9 million overage for expenditures over revenues. The county’s total balance across funds for 2022 is projected at $21,559,635. Although the county’s general fund will continue supporting county departments, the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) will rely on grant funds for several projects in 2022, including transit improvements, recreation expansion and wildfire protection.
The county will invest in several economic and community development groups, including $140,000 to the Leadville Lake County Economic Development Corporation, which is more than the group typically requests, and $40,000 each to the Lake County Community Fund and Cloud City Conservation Center.
Identified as a priority by local governments and the community alike, BOCC will advance efforts to construct a community justice center in 2022. The board is currently finalizing the purchase of 12 acres at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Monroe Street for the justice center. BOCC budgeted a conservative $4 million in 2022 for the project and will increase the mill levy to 41.999 for “essential services and projects,” including the justice center. The county is also awaiting $3,575,000 in federal funds for the project.
According to the county’s 2022 budget message, property buyers are paying historic prices for real estate in Lake County. In 2022, Lake County’s valuation is estimated to increase by about $2.7 million to $225,464,191. BOCC is expecting $7,479,775 in property tax revenue and $2.8 million in sales tax revenue in 2022, both of which would mark an increase from 2021.
With residential property values rising and commercial properties like Climax Molybdenum decreasing, BOCC is also adding to the mine closure fund. The board will add $338,196 to the mine closure fund in 2022, bringing the balance to $3,224, 039. Climax Molybdenum is expected to close in 2038, according to BOCC.
As Lake County grows less affordable, BOCC is partnering with the City of Leadville to roll out housing initiatives in 2022, including establishing a multi jurisdictional housing authority and hiring a housing director that would serve as a county employee. BOCC is hoping to hire a housing director in early 2022, a salary that the City of Leadville will contribute to under an intergovernmental agreement.
BOCC also added a county manager to its payroll in 2021 after hiring Tim Bergman earlier this year. A three-year grant from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs will contribute to the position’s salary cost in 2022. Commissioner Kayla Marcella said the position has become a much-needed asset since the hire.
BOCC is hoping to complete the southern fire station in 2022 after facing a variety of setbacks. Plagued by material delays and shortages, Commissioner Kayla Marcella said the project has become more expensive since construction began. The station’s bay doors, for instance, have increased in cost by about 40 percent since before they were purchased.
BOCC is budgeting $200,000 in spending for the project in 2022. Currently, BOCC and the City of Leadville share the station’s construction costs, with the city covering about two thirds, according to Mayor Greg Labbe. Though the BOCC has expressed interested in wanting to renegotiate cost sharing with the city, the commissioners are yet to formally discuss the topic with Labbe and a meeting to do so has not yet been set.
Although BOCC met with each county department before implementing the 2022 budget, Marcella said the board did not meet with Sheriff Amy Reyes, who canceled the meeting because of staff shortages within her department. The county will enter 2022 with a preliminary budget for the Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), which Marcella said can be altered after the new year. Marcella said staffing and technology investments are priorities for Reyes in 2022. The Sheriff could not be reached before the Herald’s publication deadline.
Lake County Public Works (LCPW) is investing in several pieces of equipment in 2022, increasing the department’s estimated expenditures by about $340,000 in 2022. Marcella said the department is working to finish paving projects that began in 2021, such as Halfmoon Road, and will replace several culverts in 2022. The commissioner added that LCPW will invest in a broken hot pot, a machine used to make asphalt, that the county has owned for years. Amid national asphalt shortages, Marcella said it would be beneficial if Lake County could produce its own material.
BOCC will invest in the Leadville-Lake County Regional Airport in 2022, which has seen increased traffic after the runway was renovated in 2020. Estimated expenditures for the airport will increase by more than $100,000 in 2022 for a capital improvement survey and a master planning project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.