Before the Parkville Water District upgraded its Big Evans Treatment Plant, faulty pneumatic valves and power outages were the norm.
The aging control systems were becoming increasingly hard to find parts for, and the lack of an independent power supply meant regular late-night trips to the plant during power outages, Parkville Water District General Manager Greg Teter told the Herald.
But, following extensive overhauls completed last October, the plant has been renovated and modernized, allowing for more efficient and reliable service to the public.
Beginning in spring 2019, the organization set its sites on improving the treatment facility built in 1985, and the renovations have helped to stabilize the plant and modernized almost all of its systems, Teter said.
As part of the upgrades, the filtration tanks were stripped and recoated with new sealant, reinforced with additional steel and given new filtration media.
All of the pipes at the facility were replaced and fitted with remotely controlled smart valves that replaced the outdated, failure-prone pneumatic valves the system had relied on.
To address the power outages, the facility installed a backup generator, allowing for the plant to keep filtering and distributing drinking water should the facility lose its external power supply.
And to make the most use of the upgrades, all of the plant’s monitoring and filtration systems are now linked with a supervisory control and data acquisition, or SCADA, software system that allows for off-site monitoring and control of the facility.
After the overhaul was finished, the only original components left were the building itself and the filtration tanks inside it, Teter said.
Last year’s overhaul represents the latest in a long series of improvements to Leadville’s water system undertaken by Parkville.
In 2012, the district solved its long-standing problem with freezing pipes by accessing and piping in warmer water stored in the Canterbury Tunnel. In 2016, the district replaced the early-20th-century flume at Big Evans Reservoir. And for years, the district has worked to upgrade and maintain the dams that contain its four lakes and reservoirs.
“If you don’t keep up, you fall behind,” Teter told the Herald.
While much of the work in bringing Leadville’s aging water system up to date is nearly done, Teter said the district plans to continue upgrading its infrastructure.
This summer, PWD is hoping to grow its Big Evans Treatment Plant, adding another filtration system that would expand the district’s capacity by 1.1 million gallons of treated water per day, he said.
If the district receives a bid it can afford, the work is set to begin this spring. Parkville is also working toward installing backup generators at each of its pumping sites.
All told, last year’s upgrades cost approximately $1.7 million, coming in under the estimated $2 million cost, Teter said. The renovations were paid for through a blend of grants and fees collected by the district.
“Every penny we take in, we put back in the ground,” Teter said.
