State and U.S. government officials visited Camp Hale last Tuesday, Aug. 16 and heard from supporters of the Colorado Outdoor Recreation & Economy (CORE) Act, who are seeking for the site to be protected federally.
The site is the last publicly accessible World War II post where 10th Mountain Division soldiers trained. Today it attracts tourists with educational and recreational opportunities like camping, snowmobiling and backcountry skiing.
U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary John Vilsack toured the area on an invitation from Sen. Michael Bennet. The two were joined by Sen. John Hickenlooper, Colorado Representative Joe Neguse and Gov. Jared Polis, who stuck around the area after the event for a meet-and-greet at Lake County Elementary School.
The CORE Act, introduced in the Senate by Bennet in February of last year, aims to protect more than 400,000 acres of public land in Colorado. It would recognize Camp Hale as a historic national landscape and establish permanent protections for nearly 100,000 acres of wilderness, recreation and conservation areas in the White River National Forest along Colorado’s Continental Divide, among other measures.
Since the bill is stalled in the Senate, CORE supporters are suggesting that President Joe Biden use executive powers and recognize the site as a national monument instead. Whether it’s by the legislative or executive route, the goal is increased protections and funding.
If Camp Hale were named a designated monument, the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) could more easily receive federal funding, which could go toward improving historic educational signs and interpretation around the site, said 10th Mountain Division Foundation President Nancy Kramer.
The foundation works with USFS and the National Forest Foundation to maintain the site and fund these educational signs and infrastructure like tables, said Kramer.
David Boyd, public information officer with the White River National Forest, said USFS hopes to see the site protected while also finding a balance between ecological and historic preservation.
One goal is to restore Eagle River to its natural meandering state while also retaining the ditching created during World War II. “There’s differences of opinion, obviously, on that,” said Kramer.
Some people are more willing than others to consider the river’s ecological needs and compromise, and it’s hard to figure out where to draw the line between environmental and historical priorities. But, she said, there are still those willing to try and satisfy both needs.
Kramer is hoping that a completed historical designation through the CORE Act or national monument declaration would reignite these efforts and bring stakeholders together to craft a robust management plan.
Government officials left the event with a renewed sense of vigor toward preserving the site. Secretary Vilsack said he’d talk with the president about protecting lands mentioned in the CORE Act as soon as possible.
Though the CORE Act is stalled, Bennet wants to keep pushing it through, especially after more than a decade of effort toward it.
“Years ago, veterans of the 10th Mountain Division came to see me to discuss protecting Camp Hale, which led to us drafting a National Historic Landscape proposal under the CORE Act,” Bennet wrote in a statement to the Herald.
“The story of Camp Hale and the soldiers who trained there as military climbers and skiers and later came back to Colorado to help start the outdoor recreation economy embodies the spirit of our state,” he continued. “I was grateful for the opportunity to visit Camp Hale again last week, and I’ll continue to do everything I can to protect this special place and its history.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.