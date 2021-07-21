Gary Edward Brown passed away unexpectedly at his home in Leadville on July 13. He was born on October 24, 1959 in Leadville to Harry and Donna Brown. Leadville was Brown’s hometown. He loved the high country.
Brown graduated from Lake County High School in 1978. After earning an associate degree at Colorado Mountain College in Leadville, he attended Colorado State University in Fort Collins where he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts.
Brown taught ceramics at North High School in Denver and art for Lake County School District. He enjoyed skiing, snowmobiling, boating and the great outdoors.
Brown married Kelly Giroux in Leadville in 1988. They parented two sons, Jared and Kyle Brown, who were raised in Leadville.
“He was a loving and dedicated father, grandfather, son and brother, and a humble friend and generous mentor,” his family said. “His compassion and care were felt throughout the community.”
One of Brown’s many passions was being a good samaritan. Throughout his life, Brown created an extended family of friends who valued and appreciated his humble and giving nature.
Brown’s artwork was showcased in an exhibition at Colorado Mountain College in 2014. The press release reported, “Gary Brown is a Leadville native who specializes in working with paper, ceramics and bronze.” He recently created a series of ceramic Station of the Cross reliefs displayed at St. George Episcopal Church in Leadville.
Brown was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Donna Brown.
Brown leaves behind two grieving sons, two adoring grandchildren, four brothers, a sister, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of grieving friends.
A memorial service is tentatively set for Aug. 7 at 4 p.m. at St. George Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to help support Brown’s funeral expenses at https://gofund.me/e29a7eba.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.