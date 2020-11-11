Lake County Government is preparing its budget for 2021 with a cautious approach while accounting for several major projects and hoping to expand capacity in several departments.
In a work session at the end of October, Commissioners Kayla Marcella and Sarah Mudge detailed much of the work the county has done so far to create the budget for the approaching year.
A key focus of the 2021 budget, and the county’s operations in general, will be expanding staff capacity across several departments, Commissioner Sarah Mudge told the Herald. Staff shortages have created outsized workloads for county employees which have created persistent problems.
In an effort to alleviate these issues, Lake County is planning to hire a county manager. The new position will be created with a blend of state grant funding and local revenue.
While creating and staffing this role has been a challenge in the past, Mudge said more people have recognized the need and importance of having a county manager, especially as county departments continue to respond to the pandemic. The county hopes to create the role and have it staffed within the first quarter of 2021.
In addition to a new county manager role, Mudge said she hopes to expand the county’s capacity in other departments. She did not specify which county departments she hopes to bolster, but mentioned the need and that it, like other shortcomings, has been emphasized this year.
Beyond highlighting the need for more personnel, the pandemic complicated this year’s budget cycle, and it has made projecting growth into 2021 difficult, the commissioners said.
Though the need for increased capacity is clear, funding it is difficult, Mudge said during the work session. The commissioner suggested that the county may generate revenue by leasing its two gravel pits and liquidating land holdings.
The county saw a decrease in lodging tax revenue as a result of mandated closures, and Climax, the largest taxing entity in Lake County, reduced its operations to half of the mine’s usual output through 2020.
While income from lodging and property taxes has decreased, the county reported growth in sales tax with figures that surpassed those of 2019, further complicating projections, the commissioners said.
This year’s economic turbulence will have lasting effects on Lake County’s budget, though the impact will likely take years to be fully felt, Marcella said.
Given the uncertainty of the county’s income this year and the need for fiscal caution before the impacts are fully realized, the commissioners have emphasized the need for cost-saving efforts this budget cycle.
One way they hope to achieve this is by requiring each department to stay within its 2019 fiscal year budget, not wanting to base next year’s finances off of 2020’s irregular economic growth.
Accordingly, each department will remain within its 2019 budget, with exceptions for the Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) and the Lake County Public Health Agency (LCPHA).
The commissioners made allowances for the sheriff’s office to accommodate training and equipment expenses required under Senate Bill 20-217, passed earlier this year, which requires Colorado law enforcement agencies to use body cameras, amidst other reforms.
The preliminary budget shows an increase from $78,392 for LCSO in 2019, the fiscal year departments were asked to maintain, to $124,600 for the office in 2021.
Similarly, LCPHA will see an expanded budget, largely to aid in their continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the commissioners said.
Compared to the agency’s 2019 balance of $211,497, LCPHA is projected to have $217,414 in 2021.
As for infrastructure projects continuing into 2021, the county has earmarked funding for the new justice center and the southern fire station.
In October, Lake County agreed to split the remaining $1.28 million deficit for the new fire station evenly between with the City of Leadville and Leadville/Lake County Fire-Rescue’s fire fund balance. Under this agreement, the county may have to designate $427,000 to the project in 2021.
Justice center funding in 2021 will go toward finishing due diligence at the two proposed sites for the new facility and land acquisition, though the commissioners did not specify how much money will be earmarked for the project.
As it stands, the county anticipates $21,651,187 in revenues in 2021. Though the budget is preliminary, the figures represent close projections of what the final 2021 budget will be.
The Board of County Commissioners will approve the budget’s final numbers by Dec. 15 as required by law.
