Colorado is on track for a record-breaking number of avalanche fatalities this year, causing local search and rescue teams to take note and hone their responses.
As of Monday, the Leadville-based Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) reported 11 fatalities across the state, compared to just six last winter.
Among the victims have been backcountry snowmobilers, snowboarders, and skiers, including three Eagle County locals who died in one event last month.
Recognizing the increase, Colorado Search and Rescue is working to raise awareness not only about how to avoid deadly slides, but also how search and rescue teams respond to calls involving buried recreationalists.
At a simulated rescue event held atop Vail Pass last Thursday, members of Lake County Search and Rescue (LCSAR) joined regional partners in a staged scenario meant to demonstrate how emergency responders handle calls involving backcountry travelers caught in avalanches.
Using a rapid response team model, members of LCSAR joined with the Alpine Rescue Team, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, Summit County Rescue Group, and Vail Mountain Rescue responded to a simulated avalanche that buried a snowmobiler.
Rescuers deployed their team, cued up beacons, began systematically probing the area, and eventually, with the aid of a rescue dog from Summit County, found the buried traveler.
Despite deploying a team trained for quick response, too much time had elapsed for the buried victim in the scenario, and the mock rescue became a mock recovery.
While last Thursday’s event was staged, it replicated real circumstances that have played out nearly a dozen times throughout Colorado this winter.
Despite continued practice, extensive training and the development of rapid response teams, search and rescue groups are seldom able to arrive in time to rescue people buried in avalanches, Becky Young, LCSAR’s public information officer, told the Herald.
“Even that team isn’t going to get in the field fast enough to save a life,” Young said.
Though Lake County has not had any major avalanche incidents this season, the danger is present and local first responders urge those traveling in the backcountry to be as prepared as possible to prevent accidents.
Leaders at Thursday’s training emphasized three standard pieces of advice for backcounty travelers: bring an avalanche beacon, probe and shovel, travel with experienced friends, and take an avalanche safety course.
But beyond the basics, Young said it’s critical that those who spend time skiing, riding and snowmobiling in avalanche-prone terrain make a habit of practicing and developing their rescue skills.
“Don’t only have the gear, but practice with it – a lot,” Young said.
That advice, Young urged, extends to snowmobilers – a demographic that has been left out of the avalanche preparedness dialogue but are also susceptible to the same dangers as skiers and riders.
While regular education is critical, it can be difficult to access given the time commitment and cost of proper training, LCSAR President Chris Yeager said.
To address this, LCSAR hopes to one day offer free avalanche trainings similar to those provided by neighboring agencies, though the limited resources of Lake County’s rural outfit make that a tall order, Yeager said.
“It’s something we all want,” he said, looking forward to the day when LCSAR can increase its educational outreach for wintertime safety.
