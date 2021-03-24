At last Monday’s Board of County Commissioners meeting, Commissioner Sarah Mudge introduced a public access easement between Central Colorado Conservancy and Lake County Government, making the county a collaborative manager over the Shawn Andrick Memorial Preserve along the Arkansas River in southern Lake County.
The easement, which was unanimously adopted by the board, gives the county 12 months to develop a land management plan in collaboration with Central Colorado Conservancy (CCC), the land owners who first approached Lake County with the easement. Colorado Open Lands (COL), who have a deed of conservation easement with CCC over the land, will also be involved in the plan-making.
Until about a month ago, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) was included in the public access easement as well, but new CPW policies would have restricted access to the preserve to only those with hunting and fishing licenses, according to Mudge, who added that the current groups involved are taking a more inclusive approach to public access of the preserve.
Commissioner Jeff Fiedler, who began his first term earlier this year, said the public access easement with CCC will give the county a stronger seat at the table in determining how public access to the preserve is managed.
Mudge, who urged that public access to the land will not be promoted until the county’s management plan is in place, said that the preserve will not permit motorized vehicles. Mudge added that there may be parking lots, benches and signs, but otherwise very little infrastructure and upkeep for the county — similar to how other parts of the Arkansas River Headwaters are managed.
The $1.2 million project — of which the county contributed $30,000 — began more than a decade ago, when the Leadville-based Lake County Open Space Initiative (LCOSI) partnered with a consulting firm to identify land that could be protected against commercial development and opened up for public access and recreation. Through the process, several parcels of land along the Arkansas River were identified for conservancy.
Nestled along a narrow stretch of the Arkansas River where the waterway runs through canyon landscapes, the parcels were identified for their waterfront access in an attempt to limit development in the tightly confined area and preserve the health of wetland and riparian habitats along the river’s banks, according to LCOSI.
Through collaborative efforts with local, regional and state organizations, two of the parcels were purchased in 2012 and opened for public access. Eight more were purchased by John Andrick, a Buena Vista resident who sold them to CCC so that they would be placed under a conservation easement. The sale is set to be finalized on April 1, and the Shawn Andrick Memorial Preserve, named after Andrick’s son, will be permanently protected from commercial development.
In the last two decades, Mudge said that Lake County has gone from about an inch of public access along the Arkansas River to over several miles. “There’s been so much effort to bring the Arkansas to gold water standards,” said Mudge. “It’s important to uphold that for the local enjoyment and quality of life the river offers.”
Mudge is set to meet with CCC Executive Director Adam Beh and the National Resource Damage Assessment Trustees for a final review of the project on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.